Amul Hails 'Buttereen Pradarshan' Of Women In Blue. Social Media Cheers

"They blue our minds!" says the ad and calls Team India's performance a "buttereen pradarshan".
#Amul Topical: Well played Indian women cricket team! pic.twitter.com/KA3WRc9nIb- Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 25, 2017
Posted about an hour before writing this, the ad has received over 1,100 reactions and almost 100 shares on Facebook. On Twitter the ad has received more than 140 'likes' and some 80 retweets so far.
Here's what people are commenting on the ad on Facebook and Twitter:
Hard Luck this time.....all the best for future @BCCIWomen@mandhana_smriti- AV73 (@abhayvats73) July 25, 2017
Well played Indian women cricket team, Batter luck Next time- Jigar R.Pandya (@1011Jigar) July 25, 2017
