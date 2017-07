Amul Hails 'Buttereen Pradarshan' Of Women In Blue. Social Media Cheers

Hard Luck this time.....all the best for future @BCCIWomen@mandhana_smriti - AV73 (@abhayvats73) July 25, 2017

Well played Indian women cricket team, Batter luck Next time - Jigar R.Pandya (@1011Jigar) July 25, 2017

The Women in Blue may have lost the Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday but they have won millions of hearts with their brilliant performance. Joining their admirers is none other than Amul. The dairy cooperative, known for their interesting advertisements on big news stories, put up a wonderful tribute for Team India. And needless to say, social media already loves it."They blue our minds!" says the ad and calls Team India's performance a "buttereen pradarshan".Posted about an hour before writing this, the ad has received over 1,100 reactions and almost 100 shares on Facebook. On Twitter the ad has received more than 140 'likes' and some 80 retweets so far.Here's what people are commenting on the ad on Facebook and Twitter:Click for more trending news