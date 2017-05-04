Almost 2 Million Views For This Magician's Revamped Thumb Trick

NEW DELHI: Everyone's seen that old thumb trick in which a person appears to detach his digit from his hand. This magician takes that same trick to an all new level. A video, going crazy viral online, shows Vincent Kuo upping the trick by not only appearing to detach his thumb but also some of his fingers. His video of the trick has received almost two million views since being shared on April 30.
The video, only 16 seconds long, shows Mr Kuo starting the trick the regular way. However, only seconds later, he applies the same trick to his index and pinky fingers. And he does this so quickly, you're left both impressed and wondering how he pulled the whole thing off.
"My brain, it hurts," says one commenter on YouTube. Another says: "This video makes me replay a thousand times."
"Man! You do that last pinky trick SO fast! Couldn't even find the frame where you switch. Just one blurred frame. Well played," comments one viewer.
Mr Kuo is currently on a challenge to create a new magic trick every day for 100 days. He came up with this trick on the 84th day of his project.
