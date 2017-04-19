All The Things That Last Longer Than Vijay Mallya In Custody, As Per Twitter

Here's a list of all the things that last longer than Vijay Mallya in custody.

Maggi takes longer time to cook than the time Mallya took to come out on Bail#VijayMallya - sharma (@P_r_i_ya) April 18, 2017

Snapchat stories last longer than Vijay Mallya in police custody. - himanshu khodke (@HimanshuKhodke) April 18, 2017

Even my mobile Alarm snooze time is longer than #VijayMallya 's bail timing. - M r. R A N A W A T (@ShailSaa) April 18, 2017

Vijay Mallya got bail faster than the guy saying "Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risk" #VijayMallyaArrested - Akshay Mahajan (@Ak5hay_Mahajan) April 19, 2017

Things which last longer than Vijay Mallya in custody



1. Shikhar Dhawan on crease

2. 5 waali dairy milk

3. Chhoti goldflake

4. My salary- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2017

Einstein Was Wrong. #VijayMallya Gets Bail Faster Than Speed Of Light. - Dinesh (@dineshbkd) April 19, 2017