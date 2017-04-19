All The Things That Last Longer Than Vijay Mallya In Custody, As Per Twitter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2017 11:56 IST
Here's a list of all the things that last longer than Vijay Mallya in custody.

New Delhi:  Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans worth crores, was arrested in London on April 18. However, after just a 10-minute hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was granted bail. As Twitter exploded with funny reactions to his arrest and subsequent bail, the funniest tweets pointed out things that took longer than the time it took for Mr Mallya to get bail. Read on and find out what these things are:

Maggi, the 2-minute noodles
 
Snapchat stories
 
The time it takes for a cab to arrive
 
 
 


Alarm snooze timings
 
The time it takes to read disclaimers
 
All these things
 
Sums it up nicely...
 
Have something to add to the conversation? Do let us know using the comments section below.

