All The Things That Last Longer Than Vijay Mallya In Custody, As Per Twitter

Maggi, the 2-minute noodles
Maggi takes longer time to cook than the time Mallya took to come out on Bail#VijayMallya- sharma (@P_r_i_ya) April 18, 2017
Snapchat stories
Snapchat stories last longer than Vijay Mallya in police custody.- himanshu khodke (@HimanshuKhodke) April 18, 2017
The time it takes for a cab to arrive
Alarm snooze timings
Even my mobile Alarm snooze time is longer than #VijayMallya 's bail timing.- M r. R A N A W A T (@ShailSaa) April 18, 2017
The time it takes to read disclaimers
Vijay Mallya got bail faster than the guy saying "Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risk" #VijayMallyaArrested- Akshay Mahajan (@Ak5hay_Mahajan) April 19, 2017
All these things
Things which last longer than Vijay Mallya in custody
1. Shikhar Dhawan on crease
2. 5 waali dairy milk
3. Chhoti goldflake
4. My salary- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2017
Sums it up nicely...
Einstein Was Wrong. #VijayMallya Gets Bail Faster Than Speed Of Light.- Dinesh (@dineshbkd) April 19, 2017
