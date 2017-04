All The Things That Last Longer Than Vijay Mallya In Custody, As Per Twitter

Here's a list of all the things that last longer than Vijay Mallya in custody.

Maggi takes longer time to cook than the time Mallya took to come out on Bail#VijayMallya - sharma (@P_r_i_ya) April 18, 2017

Snapchat stories last longer than Vijay Mallya in police custody. - himanshu khodke (@HimanshuKhodke) April 18, 2017

Even my mobile Alarm snooze time is longer than #VijayMallya 's bail timing. - M r. R A N A W A T (@ShailSaa) April 18, 2017

Vijay Mallya got bail faster than the guy saying "Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risk" #VijayMallyaArrested - Akshay Mahajan (@Ak5hay_Mahajan) April 19, 2017

Things which last longer than Vijay Mallya in custody



1. Shikhar Dhawan on crease

2. 5 waali dairy milk

3. Chhoti goldflake

4. My salary- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2017

Einstein Was Wrong. #VijayMallya Gets Bail Faster Than Speed Of Light. - Dinesh (@dineshbkd) April 19, 2017

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans worth crores, was arrested in London on April 18. However, after just a 10-minute hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was granted bail. As Twitter exploded with funny reactions to his arrest and subsequent bail, the funniest tweets pointed out things that took longer than the time it took for Mr Mallya to get bail. Read on and find out what these things are:Maggi, the 2-minute noodlesSnapchat storiesThe time it takes for a cab to arriveAlarm snooze timingsThe time it takes to read disclaimersAll these thingsSums it up nicely...