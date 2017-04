All He Wanted Was A Simple Trim. Tragic Before-And-After For Dog In China

A man who took his pet dog to a salon in China was shocked to find what he got in the name of a trim.Leigh Simmons is a Welshman living in Shenzen, China. When he took his dog Seren to the groomer, he struggled to explain that he wanted a shave for her. He couldn't speak their language and they didn't speak his and Leigh Simmons had to rely on gestures. "I ended up miming shaving the dog and I made a 'bzzz' sound. The woman nodded and told me to come back at four," he told Wales Online . When he came back to pick up Seren, she was unrecognisable.This was the 'after' lookThe dog came home looking like a poodle with fur left only on her tail. Simmons said he laughed hysterically when he saw her, Daily Mirror reported. "I could barely stand up, I was laughing so much. The poor women working there were so confused. They looked embarrassed, like they were worried I wasn't going to pay them," he said.He did, however, had to shell out ten pounds for the haircut that wasn't.Honestly, even Seren looks embarrassed.Click for more trending stories