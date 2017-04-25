All He Wanted Was A Simple Trim. Tragic Before-And-After For Dog In China

April 25, 2017
Leigh Simmons took his dog Seren for a trim in China and was shocked to see the end result

New Delhi:  A man who took his pet dog to a salon in China was shocked to find what he got in the name of a trim.

Leigh Simmons is a Welshman living in Shenzen, China. When he took his dog Seren to the groomer, he struggled to explain that he wanted a shave for her. He couldn't speak their language and they didn't speak his and Leigh Simmons had to rely on gestures. "I ended up miming shaving the dog and I made a 'bzzz' sound. The woman nodded and told me to come back at four," he told Wales Online. When he came back to pick up Seren, she was unrecognisable.

This was the 'after' look
 
 
 


The dog came home looking like a poodle with fur left only on her tail. Simmons said he laughed hysterically when he saw her, Daily Mirror reported. "I could barely stand up, I was laughing so much. The poor women working there were so confused. They looked embarrassed, like they were worried I wasn't going to pay them," he said.

He did, however, had to shell out ten pounds for the haircut that wasn't.

Honestly, even Seren looks embarrassed.

