Airline Flies Animals Displaced By Hurricane Harvey To Their New Homes

Efforts are being made to rehabilitate the thousands of stranded animals and find them permanent homes again, even if it meant taking them to other states. Organisations came from neigbouring states and transporting them has been a challenge and any help is welcome. Southwest Airlines pitched in with relief work by flying shelter cats and dogs from Austin, Texas to San Diego, California that had to be moved to make room for the animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
After #Harvey, many existing shelter animals in affected areas had to be moved to other cities to make room for pets of displaced families. pic.twitter.com/3EzQ5SjGPB— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
The people of @hwac stepped up to take in these pets that were relocated to different shelters, but they needed a ride to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/qpBjWanIN6— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
Yesterday, we had the opportunity to fly 64 cats & dogs from Austin to @hwac in San Diego, to help them find a forever home. pic.twitter.com/NSmYoWExxD— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
On Thursday, the airline flew 64 animals from multiple Houston shelters along with volunteers of the Helen Woodward Animal Center who accompanied the doggos and kitties in the flight. Volunteers loaded the animals in crates but once in the air, handlers happily let them out and cuddled with the furry babies.
Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
An adorable video showed the volunteers boarding the flight with the cuties and over an hour later, the pilot emerged from the flight with a puppy cuddled in his arms.
Social media thanked the airline on behalf of the voiceless animals
A great example of an airline with a heart!— Solomon Shtrom (@Proudairforce69) September 7, 2017
Thank you for living up to your huge heart! #Harvey#PetsNeedHome#PetsEvacuatedToo— Manda (@twittmanda) September 7, 2017
What a awesome thing to do! @HWAC and now @SouthwestAir fan for life.— Colette Christian (@BakingwColette) September 7, 2017
Thanks to SWA for helping our furry friends. Acts of kindness like this reinforced my desire to fly SWA as often as possible— BER (@nastynolawoman) September 7, 2017
Wonderful, I am filled with Joy that you all would do this, THANK YOU!— Sinner Squirrel (@KisstheLlama) September 7, 2017
