Animals from shelters are being moved to other states to make room for displaced pets in flood-hit Houston

September 08, 2017
Airline Flies Animals Displaced By Hurricane Harvey To Their New Homes

The airline flew 64 cats and dogs along with volunteers from Texas to California

The recent hurricane in Houston, Texas affected several lives in the state. Many lives were lost, thousands were left homeless in the wake of the deadly hurricane. Among those were several animals who were displaced as many people were forced to leave their pets behind. As water levels receded, numerous organisations came forward to the aid of Texans. Many came for the animals too.

Efforts are being made to rehabilitate the thousands of stranded animals and find them permanent homes again, even if it meant taking them to other states. Organisations came from neigbouring states and transporting them has been a challenge and any help is welcome. Southwest Airlines pitched in with relief work by flying shelter cats and dogs from Austin, Texas to San Diego, California that had to be moved to make room for the animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
 
On Thursday, the airline flew 64 animals from multiple Houston shelters along with volunteers of the Helen Woodward Animal Center who accompanied the doggos and kitties in the flight. Volunteers loaded the animals in crates but once in the air, handlers happily let them out and cuddled with the furry babies.
 
An adorable video showed the volunteers boarding the flight with the cuties and over an hour later, the pilot emerged from the flight with a puppy cuddled in his arms.
 
 
 


Social media thanked the airline on behalf of the voiceless animals
 

 

