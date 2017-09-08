Airline Flies Animals Displaced By Hurricane Harvey To Their New Homes

The airline flew 64 cats and dogs along with volunteers from Texas to California

After #Harvey, many existing shelter animals in affected areas had to be moved to other cities to make room for pets of displaced families. pic.twitter.com/3EzQ5SjGPB — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

The people of @hwac stepped up to take in these pets that were relocated to different shelters, but they needed a ride to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/qpBjWanIN6 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

Yesterday, we had the opportunity to fly 64 cats & dogs from Austin to @hwac in San Diego, to help them find a forever home. pic.twitter.com/NSmYoWExxD — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

