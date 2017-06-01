After Saying Will Eat Beef, Trolled Make My Trip Co-Founder Apologises

Make My Trip Co- Founder Keyur Joshi tweeted against the restrictions on sale of cattle for slaughter

@makemytrip After hearing the views of your cofounder I rather prefer to get offers expensive than using your app #boycottMMT — abhineet anand (@abhineet_anand2) May 31, 2017

#Keyurjoshi u eat what u want, u follow whichever religion u want, I'll nt use @makemytrip for rest of my life. @makemytripcare#BoycottMMT — Brijesh Kumar Yadav (@brijdreams) May 31, 2017

Can't a person state his point of view and we can just accept it...if we uninstall MMT now...no1 will speak their mind again. #BoycottMMT — i| (@iamssunill) May 31, 2017

Deleting @keyurjoshi_ handle is not the solution to the problem. this shoot and scoot strategy will not work #BoycottMMT#BoycottMakeMyTrip — Hindustani Warrior (@GlobalHindu2020) June 1, 2017

The views expressed by Mr.Joshi on Twitter are his personal thoughts & do not reflect the views of MMT. He is not a current employee of MMT — MakeMyTrip.com (@makemytrip) May 31, 2017