After Saying Will Eat Beef, Trolled Make My Trip Co-Founder Apologises

#BoycottMakeMyTrip was a top twitter trend on Wednesday night after a tweet by Keyur Joshi, the co-founder of Make My Trip.

Offbeat | | Updated: June 01, 2017 17:02 IST
373 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Saying Will Eat Beef, Trolled Make My Trip Co-Founder Apologises

Make My Trip Co- Founder Keyur Joshi tweeted against the restrictions on sale of cattle for slaughter

New Delhi:  Last night, #BoycottMakeMyTrip was a top twitter trend after a tweet by Keyur Joshi, the co-founder of Make My Trip, protested the Centre's ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter. The tweet was posted on Wednesday from an unverified account.
 
keyur joshi make my trip

"#beefban If Hinduism takes away right of choice of food, I rather not be a Hindu. @narendramodi @BJP4India can't decide what people eat," read one tweet.
 
 

Hours later, Mr Joshi, who helped found the online travel booking company in 2000, apologised for his earlier remark and then deleted his account.
 
keyur joshi make my trip

There were some tweets in support of him as well.
 
Make My Trip distanced themselves from Mr Joshi's views and said he was not a current employee of the company.
 
But many on Twitter pointed out that Keyur Joshi was still listed as part of the board directors on the company's website. The website says Keyur Joshi is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategic Advisor at Make My Trip.
 
keyur joshi make my trip

Last week, the government said that cattle including camel and buffaloes cannot be traded for sale at open animal markets. States like Bengal and Kerala say the diktat violates their authority and the ban has been challenged in different courts. The Madras High Court has suspended the ban for a month in Tamil Nadu but the Kerala High Court said yesterday there is nothing in the new decree that stops people from personally selling cattle for slaughter.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

373 Shares
ALSO READAAP Hackathon For Vote Machines (EVMs) On Same Day As Election Commission
Make my tripKeyur JoshiTwitterBoycott MMTbeef

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................