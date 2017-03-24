After Electronics Ban, Airlines Promise To Make Flying Great Again

Airlines are using the electronics ban for clever marketing ads that are a huge hit online

New Delhi:  Airlines affected by the US and UK ban on carry-on electronics are using it to their full advantage. Armed with a clever marketing strategy to attract passengers, the social media executives at these airlines are hard at work posting videos and photos peppered with light-hearted humour about the ban. The US banned passengers traveling from several Muslim-majority nations from carrying portable electronics on board. The ban that was made public on Monday applies to 10 airports from 8 Muslim nations. A day later, Britain announced a similar ban.

Well, challenge accepted! Airlines decided to make the most of the restrictions.

Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted a poem mocking the series of controversial bans, courtesy the Donald Trump administration.
 
The airline followed up with a list of 12 things to do while travelling on a flight without any electronic devices, such reclaiming the armrest and analyzing the meaning of life.
 
They also had one more slightly controversial idea.
 
UAE's national carrier Emirates seized the opportunity by posting a video titled "Let us entertain you."
 
Soon, UAE's second-largest airline Etihad Airways joined in the fun, releasing a Trump-inspired ad promising to "Make flying great again."



Meanwhile, Qatar Airways thought it was the best time to promote their in-flight entertainment - because timing is key.
 
This is how you turn tragedy into triumph!

