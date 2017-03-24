After Electronics Ban, Airlines Promise To Make Flying Great Again

Well, challenge accepted! Airlines decided to make the most of the restrictions.
Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted a poem mocking the series of controversial bans, courtesy the Donald Trump administration.
Stay tuned for more fun.....we have just begun #electronicbanpic.twitter.com/VZz70tD67V— Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) March 22, 2017
The airline followed up with a list of 12 things to do while travelling on a flight without any electronic devices, such reclaiming the armrest and analyzing the meaning of life.
#electronicsbanpic.twitter.com/U3S7sdkipy— Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) March 23, 2017
They also had one more slightly controversial idea.
#electronicsbanpic.twitter.com/3csTSEePg7— Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) March 23, 2017
UAE's national carrier Emirates seized the opportunity by posting a video titled "Let us entertain you."
Let us entertain you. pic.twitter.com/FKqayqUdQ7— Emirates airline (@emirates) March 21, 2017
Soon, UAE's second-largest airline Etihad Airways joined in the fun, releasing a Trump-inspired ad promising to "Make flying great again."
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways thought it was the best time to promote their in-flight entertainment - because timing is key.
With over 3,000 channels to choose from, Oryx One is the only entertainment you'll need on board #OryxOnepic.twitter.com/9kun66qh4v— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 22, 2017
This is how you turn tragedy into triumph!