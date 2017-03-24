After Electronics Ban, Airlines Promise To Make Flying Great Again

Stay tuned for more fun.....we have just begun #electronicbanpic.twitter.com/VZz70tD67V — Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) March 22, 2017

Let us entertain you. pic.twitter.com/FKqayqUdQ7 — Emirates airline (@emirates) March 21, 2017

With over 3,000 channels to choose from, Oryx One is the only entertainment you'll need on board #OryxOnepic.twitter.com/9kun66qh4v — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 22, 2017

Airlines affected by the US and UK ban on carry-on electronics are using it to their full advantage. Armed with a clever marketing strategy to attract passengers, the social media executives at these airlines are hard at work posting videos and photos peppered with light-hearted humour about the ban. The US banned passengers traveling from several Muslim-majority nations from carrying portable electronics on board. The ban that was made public on Monday applies to 10 airports from 8 Muslim nations. A day later, Britain announced a similar ban.Well, challenge accepted! Airlines decided to make the most of the restrictions.Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted a poem mocking the series of controversial bans, courtesy the Donald Trump administration.The airline followed up with a list of 12 things to do while travelling on a flight without any electronic devices, such reclaiming the armrest and analyzing the meaning of life.They also had one more slightly controversial idea.UAE's national carrier Emirates seized the opportunity by posting a video titled "Let us entertain you."Soon, UAE's second-largest airline Etihad Airways joined in the fun, releasing a Trump-inspired ad promising to "Make flying great again."Meanwhile, Qatar Airways thought it was the best time to promote their in-flight entertainment - because timing is key.This is how you turn tragedy into triumph!