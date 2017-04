After 'Daydreaming' Anchor Goes Viral, Journalists Share Their 'Oops' Moments

Don't worry @NatashaExelby. Just a flesh wound. Check out my swearing video if you want a serious #blooper. Australia wants you back on air. pic.twitter.com/RSDTgR1X3U — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 11, 2017

Thank U all for ur generous support. Not my finest hour. Myself and my mesmerising pen honourably salute you! — Natasha Exelby (@NatashaExelby) April 10, 2017

I repeatedly referred to acclaimed author Harper Lee as 'infamous' while on air because I though it meant VERY famous #PutYourBloopersOut — Jessica (@JessKlaj) April 10, 2017

Nothing wrong with a bit of day dreaming at work @NatashaExelby . I fell asleep while on air. #putyourbloopersoutpic.twitter.com/10CE3Cqkph — Grant Denyer (@grantdenyer) April 10, 2017

My first words on live radio as the announcer unexpectedly pointed my cue early? "F***!" #PutYourBloopersOut — Matthew Schulz (@matthew_schulz) April 11, 2017

I once accidentally admitted that Santa was a lie on air at 7:50am on breakfast radio #putyourbloopersout — Sam Blacker (@blackersam) April 10, 2017

@byrnesh In my radio days, reading a story on a squid with 5 meter long tentacles, saying testicles instead. The hosts lost it! #PutYourBloopersOut — Tim Hatfield (@timhatfield87) April 10, 2017

@byrnesh@DavidCampbell73 Too many to mention - I've been sleep deprived for the past 5 years! Hang in there @NatashaExelby xx #PutYourBloopersOut — Wendy Kingston (@Wendy_Kingston) April 10, 2017

It was the gasp heard around the world. Natasha Exelby, a news presenter at Australia's ABC 24 channel, was caught daydreaming on live TV . She was supposed to introduce the sports segment but instead was caught fiddling with her pen, oblivious to the fact that she was back on-air. A short clip of this immensely 'human' moment quickly went viral on social media. After a series of reports suggested that the Australian Broadcasting Company had banned Ms Exelby from appearing on-air, many journalists took to Twitter to share their own on-air bloopers in solidarity.Even former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd had words of support for the news anchorMs Exelby took to Twitter to thank her followers for their supportUsing the hashtag #PutYourBloopersOut, journalists shared anecdotes that were both hilarious and horrifying."Who's that handsome..."She just wanted to touch up her make up before going on-airThis poor woman's co-anchors messed with her auto cue and she called it her "Anchorman" momentNo, infamous does not mean very famousTo be fair, he passed outAll journalists are making mental notes on what not to say. Ever.But, think of the poor childrenIt would be hard not to laugh at thisOh-so-relatable to anyone who has ever done an early morning shift ABC issued a statement saying reports that Mx Exelby "has been 'banned,' 'barred' or 'fired' are untrue.""Live television is a demanding art and slip-ups will happen – our presenters are humans, not robots," ABC's director of news Gaven Morris said."We take on-air standards extremely seriously, but we don't expect perfection. No one would ever be punished for a blooper and, while it isn't appropriate to publicly discuss confidential details of people's personal work arrangements, this has not happened to Natasha.""While she is not currently doing any on-air shifts, this will be subject to normal performance management. I have spoken to Natasha and conveyed our regret that this has attracted such attention."