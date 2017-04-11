After 'Daydreaming' Anchor Goes Viral, Journalists Share Their 'Oops' Moments

Even former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd had words of support for the news anchor
Don't worry @NatashaExelby. Just a flesh wound. Check out my swearing video if you want a serious #blooper. Australia wants you back on air. pic.twitter.com/RSDTgR1X3U— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 11, 2017
Ms Exelby took to Twitter to thank her followers for their support
Thank U all for ur generous support. Not my finest hour. Myself and my mesmerising pen honourably salute you!— Natasha Exelby (@NatashaExelby) April 10, 2017
Using the hashtag #PutYourBloopersOut, journalists shared anecdotes that were both hilarious and horrifying.
"Who's that handsome..."
Sorry @NatashaExelby, but @LeeLinChinSBS had the greatest blooper of all time https://t.co/SqXtA3S9Sd#PutYourBloopersOut— Amelia Gilbert (@ameliagilbert) April 11, 2017
She just wanted to touch up her make up before going on-air
Yep. It happens... @MarcFennell@NatashaExelbypic.twitter.com/Ov79vpZRfn— Janice Petersen (@JaniceKPetersen) April 9, 2017
This poor woman's co-anchors messed with her auto cue and she called it her "Anchorman" moment
@byrnesh@SarahHarrishttps://t.co/hoMwoUTVo8— Roz Kelly (@Roz_Kelly) April 10, 2017
No, infamous does not mean very famous
I repeatedly referred to acclaimed author Harper Lee as 'infamous' while on air because I though it meant VERY famous #PutYourBloopersOut— Jessica (@JessKlaj) April 10, 2017
To be fair, he passed out
Nothing wrong with a bit of day dreaming at work @NatashaExelby . I fell asleep while on air. #putyourbloopersoutpic.twitter.com/10CE3Cqkph— Grant Denyer (@grantdenyer) April 10, 2017
All journalists are making mental notes on what not to say. Ever.
My first words on live radio as the announcer unexpectedly pointed my cue early? "F***!" #PutYourBloopersOut— Matthew Schulz (@matthew_schulz) April 11, 2017
But, think of the poor children
I once accidentally admitted that Santa was a lie on air at 7:50am on breakfast radio #putyourbloopersout— Sam Blacker (@blackersam) April 10, 2017
It would be hard not to laugh at this
@byrnesh In my radio days, reading a story on a squid with 5 meter long tentacles, saying testicles instead. The hosts lost it! #PutYourBloopersOut— Tim Hatfield (@timhatfield87) April 10, 2017
Oh-so-relatable to anyone who has ever done an early morning shift
@byrnesh@DavidCampbell73 Too many to mention - I've been sleep deprived for the past 5 years! Hang in there @NatashaExelby xx #PutYourBloopersOut— Wendy Kingston (@Wendy_Kingston) April 10, 2017
ABC issued a statement saying reports that Mx Exelby "has been 'banned,' 'barred' or 'fired' are untrue."
"Live television is a demanding art and slip-ups will happen – our presenters are humans, not robots," ABC's director of news Gaven Morris said.
"We take on-air standards extremely seriously, but we don’t expect perfection. No one would ever be punished for a blooper and, while it isn’t appropriate to publicly discuss confidential details of people’s personal work arrangements, this has not happened to Natasha."
"While she is not currently doing any on-air shifts, this will be subject to normal performance management. I have spoken to Natasha and conveyed our regret that this has attracted such attention."
Click here for more trending stories.