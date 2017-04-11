News Flash
On Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, Pakistan's Defence Minister says 'followed all rules, laws of land'

After 'Daydreaming' Anchor Goes Viral, Journalists Share Their 'Oops' Moments

Offbeat | | Updated: April 11, 2017 16:51 IST
A number of journalists shared their own on-air bloopers in solidarity with Natasha Exelby

New Delhi:  It was the gasp heard around the world. Natasha Exelby, a news presenter at Australia's ABC 24 channel, was caught daydreaming on live TV. She was supposed to introduce the sports segment but instead was caught fiddling with her pen, oblivious to the fact that she was back on-air. A short clip of this immensely ‘human’ moment quickly went viral on social media. After a series of reports suggested that the Australian Broadcasting Company had banned Ms Exelby from appearing on-air, many journalists took to Twitter to share their own on-air bloopers in solidarity.

Even former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd had words of support for the news anchor
 
Ms Exelby took to Twitter to thank her followers for their support
 
Using the hashtag #PutYourBloopersOut, journalists shared anecdotes that were both hilarious and horrifying. 

"Who's that handsome..."
 
She just wanted to touch up her make up before going on-air
 
This poor woman's co-anchors messed with her auto cue and she called it her "Anchorman" moment
 
No, infamous does not mean very famous
 
To be fair, he passed out
 
All journalists are making mental notes on what not to say. Ever.
 
But, think of the poor children
 
It would be hard not to laugh at this
 
Oh-so-relatable to anyone who has ever done an early morning shift
 
ABC issued a statement saying reports that Mx Exelby "has been 'banned,' 'barred' or 'fired' are untrue." 

"Live television is a demanding art and slip-ups will happen – our presenters are humans, not robots," ABC's director of news Gaven Morris said.

"We take on-air standards extremely seriously, but we don’t expect perfection. No one would ever be punished for a blooper and, while it isn’t appropriate to publicly discuss confidential details of people’s personal work arrangements, this has not happened to Natasha."

"While she is not currently doing any on-air shifts, this will be subject to normal performance management. I have spoken to Natasha and conveyed our regret that this has attracted such attention."

