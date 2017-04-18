After Arrest And Bail, Vijay Mallya Is The King Of Good Times On Twitter

Did Scotland Yard just play 'Om Om Om Om'? #VijayMallyapic.twitter.com/05ZrtulVle — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) April 18, 2017

Scotland Yard: "You get one phone call"#VijayMallya: "Okay"



*tring tring* "Hello, room-service? Woh seekh kebab ka order cancel kar do." — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 18, 2017

Vijay Mallya arrested in London; may soon be extradited to India.



SBI right now : pic.twitter.com/Ffr5RhOsAq— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 18, 2017

Vijay Mallya areested and being brought back to India.

SBI:

#VijayMallyapic.twitter.com/xl70SpaOvT — (@nalayak_sanstha) April 18, 2017

SBI right now after they came to know that #VijayMallya gets bail after being arrested by London police. pic.twitter.com/GccjilNUgg — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 18, 2017

Meanwhile at SBI head office, after #VijayMallya arrested in London.. pic.twitter.com/k3WdsbyFHr — LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) April 18, 2017

#VijayMallya Arrested by Scotland Yard in London



SBI : Sahi Pakde Hain pic.twitter.com/h1ua9YoThn — Nishant Srivastava (@FilmyKeedayWala) April 18, 2017

#VijayMallya's bail was too quicker than "Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all documents before investing #London — Dinesh Suthar (@Dineshsuthar88) April 18, 2017

Abhi to main Meme bana hi raha tha aur Bail mil gayi :P #VijayMallya — Nishant Srivastava (@FilmyKeedayWala) April 18, 2017

#VIjayMallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest. The only Indian that's quicker than him is MS Dhoni behind the stumps. #London — Gautam (@gautamverma23) April 18, 2017

#VijayMallya



The time within which he got bail is far less than the time you spend in Bangalore signal — Vignesh Raghupathy (@vignesh7488) April 18, 2017

#VijayMallya

SBI reaction changed in few seconds pic.twitter.com/XApHOmocKo — smith kall (@smith_kall) April 18, 2017