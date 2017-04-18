After Arrest And Bail, Vijay Mallya Is The King Of Good Times On Twitter

The news kept Twitter busy for hours as it went all guns blazing. Soon, Vijay Mallya was the most trending topic in India and third most worldwide.
Here are some of the best tweets
Did Scotland Yard just play 'Om Om Om Om'? #VijayMallyapic.twitter.com/05ZrtulVle— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) April 18, 2017
Scotland Yard: "You get one phone call"#VijayMallya: "Okay"— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 18, 2017
*tring tring* "Hello, room-service? Woh seekh kebab ka order cancel kar do."
Pretty much everyone on Twitter made the same joke - of how bank employees must be feeling about his arrest.
Vijay Mallya arrested in London; may soon be extradited to India.
SBI right now : pic.twitter.com/Ffr5RhOsAq— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 18, 2017
SBI management right now#VijayMallyapic.twitter.com/QhWNfOeT99— Udta Kabutar (@sachya2002) April 18, 2017
Vijay Mallya areested and being brought back to India.— (@nalayak_sanstha) April 18, 2017
SBI:
#VijayMallyapic.twitter.com/xl70SpaOvT
SBI right now after they came to know that #VijayMallya gets bail after being arrested by London police. pic.twitter.com/GccjilNUgg— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 18, 2017
Banks after #VijayMallya's #London Arrest news pic.twitter.com/n4DISKhDd6— TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) April 18, 2017
Meanwhile at SBI head office, after #VijayMallya arrested in London.. pic.twitter.com/k3WdsbyFHr— LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) April 18, 2017
#VijayMallya Arrested by Scotland Yard in London— Nishant Srivastava (@FilmyKeedayWala) April 18, 2017
SBI : Sahi Pakde Hain pic.twitter.com/h1ua9YoThn
But before many could react to the initial news, he was granted bail. Twitter quickly updated itself and memes about how quickly Vijay Mallya got bail were soon flooding the micro-blogging site.
#VijayMallya's bail was too quicker than "Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all documents before investing #London— Dinesh Suthar (@Dineshsuthar88) April 18, 2017
Abhi to main Meme bana hi raha tha aur Bail mil gayi :P #VijayMallya— Nishant Srivastava (@FilmyKeedayWala) April 18, 2017
#VijayMallyapic.twitter.com/gXCQhgYBpO— Troll Bollywood (@trollbolly) April 18, 2017
#VIjayMallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest. The only Indian that's quicker than him is MS Dhoni behind the stumps. #London— Gautam (@gautamverma23) April 18, 2017
India Try to arrest #VijayMallyapic.twitter.com/tFFgjKQ8ZR— om (@om_khatti) April 18, 2017
#VijayMallya— Vignesh Raghupathy (@vignesh7488) April 18, 2017
The time within which he got bail is far less than the time you spend in Bangalore signal
And this is probably how bank employees must be feeling now
#VijayMallya— smith kall (@smith_kall) April 18, 2017
SBI reaction changed in few seconds pic.twitter.com/XApHOmocKo
Vijay Mallya, who fled India in 2016, is wanted for loan fraud and faces charges of money-laundering in India. His now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes Rs. 9000 crore in unpaid loans to an assortment of Indian banks. India asked UK to extradite Mr Mallya in February after he ignored court orders to return to India and face trial.
