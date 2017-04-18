After Arrest And Bail, Vijay Mallya Is The King Of Good Times On Twitter

After Arrest And Bail, Vijay Mallya Is The King Of Good Times On Twitter

Vijay Mallya wanted for loan fraud fled India in 2016

New Delhi:  Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to state-owned banks, was arrested in London today after India's extradition request to UK. But after only a 10-minute hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was granted bail. After reports of his arrest, the 61-year-old tweeted about the news and called it 'Indian media hype'.

The news kept Twitter busy for hours as it went all guns blazing. Soon, Vijay Mallya was the most trending topic in India and third most worldwide.

Here are some of the best tweets
 
Pretty much everyone on Twitter made the same joke - of how bank employees must be feeling about his arrest. 
 
But before many could react to the initial news, he was granted bail. Twitter quickly updated itself and memes about how quickly Vijay Mallya got bail were soon flooding the micro-blogging site.
And this is probably how bank employees must be feeling now
Vijay Mallya, who fled India in 2016, is wanted for loan fraud and faces charges of money-laundering in India. His now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes Rs. 9000 crore in unpaid loans to an assortment of Indian banks. India asked UK to extradite Mr Mallya in February after he ignored court orders to return to India and face trial.

