Adorable Video Of Orphaned Tiger Cubs Playing With Toy Mum At Bandhavgarh

New Delhi: After the death of their mother, park rangers at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve came up with a novel idea to help three traumatised tiger cubs - they placed a cuddly 'dummy toy tigress' in their enclosure. The three tiger cubs were orphaned after their mother was found dead on January 19. In order to help them back on their feet, forest officials tried to feed them milk directly through bottles. When they refused, however, a special 'dummy tigress' was designed for them - and they now consider it their real mother!
The toy tigress has been fitted with synthetic nipples and a milk bottle to feed the baby tigers, according to PTI reports. To make it smell like a real tigress, the rangers used grass and tiger stool.
"Surprisingly, the cubs consider the dummy tigress as their mother. They not only get food through this dummy tigress, but they also play with it. But, more is required to reduce human interference further and we are thinking in this direction," says Mridul Pathak, Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.
Watch the video of the baby tigers playing with their toy mum below, but don't blame us if it gives you the feels:
