Adorable Seal Does The Sweetest Thing When Family Feeds It Fish

If videos of animals make you happy, this video right here is a must watch for you. A clip doing the rounds of the Internet shows a seal in Howth, Ireland, who does the sweetest thing for those who're nice to it. The video circulating shows the seal adorably acknowledging the people who threw fish for it to eat.
The video, just a little over 20 seconds, shows the seal being fed fish by a family. Seconds later, the delightful little seal can be seen waving out to the family, as it were thanking them for the special treat. You can even hear how excited the family gets when the seal acknowledges them.
If this video doesn't put a smile on your face, we're not sure what else will. Take a look:
Click for more trending news