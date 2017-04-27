Actor Vinod Khanna Dies. Twitter Remembers His Most Memorable Roles

The late actor made his film debut in 1968 with Mann Ka Meet. Known for his macho image and good looks, he is remembered for his performances in films Amar Akbar Anthony, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Mere Apne, Qurbani, The Burning Train and Chandni. The actor was also seen in recent films like Wanted, Dabangg and its sequel with Salman Khan. He last appeared on screen in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan in 2015.
As colleagues and fans paid homage to the late actor, many honoured him by remembering their favourite roles and dialogues of the actor. His character 'Amar' in the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony was the most popular choice of fans.
Rest in peace #VinodKhanna ji. You were Amar, you are Amar will always remain Amar for all of us in our hearts.— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 27, 2017
He will always remain "amar" in our hearts— Tanvi Mahajan (@is_atrocious) April 27, 2017
RIP #VinodKhanna
Amar Akbar Anthony was a staple that had to be watched every time it was on. There was no other way... Vinod Khanna RIP.— Bidisha Mukherjee (@bidimukherjee) April 27, 2017
The most handsome police inspector of Hindi film industry is no more with us #VinodKhanna— krunal kg (@Gandhikunal) April 27, 2017
#VinodKhanna was the real Legend of Bollywood. From Purab Paschim to Dabbangg his presence made the scripts alive. May you find peace.— SarDoNic (@DaddyAdd) April 27, 2017
RIP Vinodsir.Thank you for the memories.Haath ki Safai, Qurbani,Mere Apne, Amar Akbar Anthony,Dayavaanhttps://t.co/deY6xmXp6r#VinodKhanna— Basav Biradar (@BasavBiradar) April 27, 2017
"Talwar ki ladai talwar se, pyaar ki ladai pyaar se, aur bekaar ki ladai sarkar se" #VinodKhanna#RIPvinodKhanna— Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) April 27, 2017
RIP #VinodKhanna The man who I remember as the guy who rode a locomotive 2 sav a burning train. End of an era. Truly a #Legend.— NISHIT KAPOOR (@kapoor_nishit) April 27, 2017
@RoflGandhi_ RIP #VinodKhanna Sir— Bheema (@Bheem_Almighty) April 27, 2017
My all time favorite 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' pic.twitter.com/vTeR3Wz92F
Still inspire is with his songs— SALMAN is RasMALai (@KgcuteeeTrust) April 27, 2017
"Ruk jaana nahin... Tu kahin haar key
Kaanton pe chalke Milenge saaye bahaar ke....... " #VinodKhanna sir
#VinodKhanna ji had many performances which will keep him alive in our hearts!! #Amar and most recently which i loved was in #Wanted#RIP— Saurav Rathi (@rathi_saurav) April 27, 2017
The late actor was also a member of the BJP and the sitting lawmaker from Lok Sabha seat Gurdaspur in Punjab. He is survived his second wife Kavita and four children.
Click for more trending stories