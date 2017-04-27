Actor Vinod Khanna Dies. Twitter Remembers His Most Memorable Roles

Vinod Khanna suffered from cancer. He died today at a Mumbai hospital

New Delhi:  Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna has died at the age of 70 at a hospital in Mumbai. A statement by the hospital said the actor died this morning due to cancer. Earlier this month, Mr Khanna was hospitalised for severe dehydration after which photos of him looking frail surfaced on social media worrying his fans and friends.

The late actor made his film debut in 1968 with Mann Ka Meet. Known for his macho image and good looks, he is remembered for his performances in films Amar Akbar Anthony, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Mere Apne, Qurbani, The Burning Train and Chandni. The actor was also seen in recent films like Wanted, Dabangg and its sequel with Salman Khan. He last appeared on screen in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan in 2015.

As colleagues and fans paid homage to the late actor, many honoured him by remembering their favourite roles and dialogues of the actor. His character 'Amar' in the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony was the most popular choice of fans.
 
The late actor was also a member of the BJP and the sitting lawmaker from Lok Sabha seat Gurdaspur in Punjab. He is survived his second wife Kavita and four children.

