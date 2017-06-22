Actor Emma Watson Plays Book Fairy, Hides 100 Books Around Paris

'This is reminding me of a literature version of Pokemon Go, except instead of catching Pikachu, it's an empowering novel,' tweeted a fan.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2017 09:55 IST
58 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Actor Emma Watson Plays Book Fairy, Hides 100 Books Around Paris

Finders of 'The Handmaid's Tale' posted pictures of the book to Twitter tagging actor Emma Watson

Actor Emma Watson made at least 100 book-lovers in Paris very happy on Wednesday as she wandered around the French capital hiding copies of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. Working with a group called The Book Fairies, the actor tweeted to announce she would be hiding books around the city. Members of The Book Fairies routinely hide books around the world for people to find, read, and, ideally, leave for someone else. The group tweeted clues about where the books were being hidden in Paris and many of them were discovered by lucky fans. 
 

On Twitter, people loved the idea:
   

Many people who found the books posted pictures to the micro-blogging site tagging the actor:
  

And if that wasn't magical enough, two of them were lucky enough to meet the actor on the red carpet of the premiere of her latest film The Circle:
 

The dystopian novel is this month's pick for Ms Watson's online book club, Our Shared Shelf. The Handmaid's Tale was recently turned into a popular television series. Set in the near future, the book describes life in what was once the United States and is now called the Republic of Gilead. 

The Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter star previously hid books around New York City for International Women's Day on 8th March. 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

58 Shares
ALSO READ'I Want A Mercy Killing', Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Appeals To Government
Emma WatsonThe Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodParisFranceBooksbook lover

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................