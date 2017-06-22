Actor Emma Watson Plays Book Fairy, Hides 100 Books Around Paris

Finders of 'The Handmaid's Tale' posted pictures of the book to Twitter tagging actor Emma Watson

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis@the_bookfairiespic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

Everyone in Paris right now: pic.twitter.com/DGC8ErG2Q2 — Megan Flockhart (@meganflockhart) June 21, 2017

You guys are awesome,this is reminding me of a literature version of Pokemon go,except instead of catching pikachu it's an empowering novel https://t.co/FqtwUahe3r — Megan Flockhart (@meganflockhart) June 21, 2017

@EmmaWatson hiding books in Paris is like Willy Wonka's golden tix except u get enlightenment empowerment instead of chocolate. #OSSParispic.twitter.com/0Ni20U0pWn — Fresh Mouth (@Terrific_Taunts) June 21, 2017

I'm literally dying! I just found one of the books @EmmaWatson hid in Paris for @the_bookfairies.

I can't breathe!!!

I'm reading it now!!! pic.twitter.com/VcrBjfjs05 — Josh Martinez (@joshmartinez240) June 21, 2017

Two lucky finders of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris were also lucky enough to meet Emma on the red carpet for #TheCircle! #OSSParis pic.twitter.com/jmCS3nFL9D — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) June 21, 2017