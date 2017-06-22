Actor Emma Watson Plays Book Fairy, Hides 100 Books Around Paris

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis@the_bookfairiespic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017
On Twitter, people loved the idea:
Everyone in Paris right now: pic.twitter.com/DGC8ErG2Q2— Megan Flockhart (@meganflockhart) June 21, 2017
You guys are awesome,this is reminding me of a literature version of Pokemon go,except instead of catching pikachu it's an empowering novel https://t.co/FqtwUahe3r— Megan Flockhart (@meganflockhart) June 21, 2017
@EmmaWatson hiding books in Paris is like Willy Wonka's golden tix except u get enlightenment empowerment instead of chocolate. #OSSParispic.twitter.com/0Ni20U0pWn— Fresh Mouth (@Terrific_Taunts) June 21, 2017
Many people who found the books posted pictures to the micro-blogging site tagging the actor:
I'm literally dying! I just found one of the books @EmmaWatson hid in Paris for @the_bookfairies.— Josh Martinez (@joshmartinez240) June 21, 2017
I can't breathe!!!
I'm reading it now!!! pic.twitter.com/VcrBjfjs05
Hell Yeah ! #OSSParis#Ibelieveinbookfairies - thanks @the_bookfairies & @EmmaWatsonpic.twitter.com/Gs1CPpp6Gx— Rose (@Rose_LMD) June 21, 2017
And if that wasn't magical enough, two of them were lucky enough to meet the actor on the red carpet of the premiere of her latest film The Circle:
Two lucky finders of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris were also lucky enough to meet Emma on the red carpet for #TheCircle! #OSSParis pic.twitter.com/jmCS3nFL9D— The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) June 21, 2017
The dystopian novel is this month's pick for Ms Watson's online book club, Our Shared Shelf. The Handmaid's Tale was recently turned into a popular television series. Set in the near future, the book describes life in what was once the United States and is now called the Republic of Gilead.
The Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter star previously hid books around New York City for International Women's Day on 8th March.
Click for more trending news