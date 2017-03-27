AadhaarMemes Trend On Twitter To Protest Against Compulsory Aadhaar Cards

You don't need to be a hacker to hack Aadhaar. Just Google #aadhaarmemespic.twitter.com/eaP5I5TxFS - Srinivas Kodali (@iotakodali) March 26, 2017

You need electricity, internet and aadhaar to eat lunch #aadhaarmemespic.twitter.com/H5IMDSf80Z - Srinivas Kodali (@iotakodali) March 26, 2017

Over the last few weeks, the Aadhaar card has been at the centre of a debate in the country. Many voiced concerns after the government announced that the biometric identification system would soon be compulsory for a bank account, filing tax returns, applying for a new phone number and even for welfare schemes including mid-day meals. Today, the Supreme Court said the 12-digit Aadhaar number cannot be mandatory for people to draw benefits on government welfare schemes.As the system was debated online, many used the hashtag #AadhaarMemes to express their views.Questions were raised about infringement of privacy and safety concern.https://twitter.com/manuscrypts/status/846282052752236545Soon, #AadhaarMemes were trending on social media