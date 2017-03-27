AadhaarMemes Trend On Twitter To Protest Against Compulsory Aadhaar Cards

As the system was debated online, many used the hashtag #AadhaarMemes to express their views.
Questions were raised about infringement of privacy and safety concern.
You don't need to be a hacker to hack Aadhaar. Just Google #aadhaarmemespic.twitter.com/eaP5I5TxFS- Srinivas Kodali (@iotakodali) March 26, 2017
You need electricity, internet and aadhaar to eat lunch #aadhaarmemespic.twitter.com/H5IMDSf80Z- Srinivas Kodali (@iotakodali) March 26, 2017
https://twitter.com/manuscrypts/status/846282052752236545
Memory eraser #aadhaarmemespic.twitter.com/MEhlowZiq5- Wazzamata (@wazzamata) March 26, 2017
Soon, #AadhaarMemes were trending on social media
#AadhaarMemeRoll via @roadscholarz@ASomanchi 10/11 pic.twitter.com/VaO3bH9Rxo- Vipul Vivek (@vipulvivekd) March 26, 2017
Have something to add to the conversation? Do let us know using the comments section below.