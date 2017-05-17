A Tattoo That You Can Listen To? It's Actually A Reality Now

A song, a saying, a quote - you can now have it tattooed on yourself.

New Delhi:  If you have ever looked at a tattoo and wished that it could play sound too, you were not alone. When Nate Siggard's girlfriend made an off-hand remark about wishing to listen to a tattoo, the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist set about to make that dream a reality. And soundwave tattoos were so born. According to the official website, using the Skin Motion app, you can actually hear these tattoos play a sound. It can be a song, a saying, a quote - and you can now get it tattooed on yourself.

Nick recorded his girlfriend and their 4-month-old baby saying 'I love you' for a soundwave tattoo and shared the video on Facebook. Since being shared on April 11, the video has gone viral with over 14 million views. Watch it below:
 
 
 

Amazing, right?

These soundwave tattoos already have a waiting list. You can sign up here.

Let us know what you think of these tattoos using the comments section below.

