A Tattoo That You Can Listen To? It's Actually A Reality Now

A song, a saying, a quote - you can now have it tattooed on yourself.
If you have ever looked at a tattoo and wished that it could play sound too, you were not alone. When Nate Siggard's girlfriend made an off-hand remark about wishing to listen to a tattoo, the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist set about to make that dream a reality. And soundwave tattoos were so born. According to the official website
, using the Skin Motion app, you can actually hear these tattoos play a sound. It can be a song, a saying, a quote - and you can now get it tattooed on yourself.
Nick recorded his girlfriend and their 4-month-old baby saying 'I love you' for a soundwave tattoo and shared the video on Facebook. Since being shared on April 11, the video has gone viral with over 14 million views. Watch it below:
