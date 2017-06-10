A Rock Formation Thousands Of Years Old. He Destroyed It In Three Kicks

The video was taken at the scenic cave in Songtao County, Guizhou in China

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 10, 2017 15:02 IST
78 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
A Rock Formation Thousands Of Years Old. He Destroyed It In Three Kicks

After vandalising the rock formation, he was seen boasting about it to his friend

Three kicks. That's all it took for a Chinese tourist to destroy an ancient limestone structure in a cave in China. Just for kicks, it seems.

The tourist was caught on surveillance camera kicking over the stalagmite that may have taken thousands of years to form. The incident happened during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on Monday at the Songtao County in Guizhou.

The video showed the unidentified man repeatedly kicking the stalagmite. It was gone in a few seconds. After vandalising the rock formation, he was seen boasting about his act to his friend.

According to Shanghaiist, the man if caught will be fined a meager 500 Yuans.



The video quickly gained popularity (for the wrong reasons) since being shared on June 1. On Reddit, the tourist received a barrage of critical comments, some even hateful and racist.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

78 Shares
ALSO READDangal Actress Zaira Wasim Rescued From Dal Lake After Accident
ChinavandalismTouristChinese tourist destroys stalagmiteChina caveCaught on Camera

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................