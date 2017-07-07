A Puppy Was Abandoned In An Airport Bathroom; A Heartbreaking Note Explains Why The Chihuahua mix was discovered at McCarran International Airport in the Las Vegas Valley, along with a heartbreaking note, explaining why his owner had left him behind.

The Chihuahua mix was discovered at McCarran International Airport in the Las Vegas Valley, along with a heartbreaking note, explaining why his owner had left him behind.



"Hi! I'm Chewy!" the handwritten note read, according to an animal rescue group. "My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford me to get on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option.



"My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much. Please love and take care of him."



The note writer's story has not been confirmed.



McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews told The Washington Post that airport staff members took the puppy and turned him over to an animal rescue group.



She said the airport has had pets get separated from owners in the past and has tried to reunite them, but she said this was a "unique circumstance." It is unclear who Chewy's owner is or where she could be found.



When asked about pets fees, Crews said that each airline has different rules and rates.



Darlene Blair, with Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue, said the story "really got to me."



"You could tell by the way the note was written that the woman was in dire stress and she didn't want to give him up and she couldn't take him with her," she told NBC affiliate KSNV.



Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue, which took in the 3-pound pooch, first went public with Chewy's story to try to locate his owner, Blair said.



"The No. 1 reason we started this was to let her know that he was safe and to let her know that if she is safe and wants Chewy back, we will do whatever it takes," she told The Post.



But so far, Blair said, Chewy's owner has not reached out to the animal rescue group.



After Chewy was rescued, he was evaluated by two veterinarians but did not appear to have any serious injuries or show signs of abuse or trauma, said Blair, with Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue.



Blair said he will be kept in foster care for the next several weeks to make sure there are no issues.



