A Million Views For This Eagle Swooping In And Stealing Fish Off A Boat

Ashton Phillips was fishing for halibut and was using the salmon as bait.



A family enjoying a relaxing fishing trip got a little more than they expected. A video posted on Facebook by Vancouver, Canada, resident Ashton Phillips shows the amazing moment a bald eagle swooped in and stole some fish off his boat. The video, shared on June 17, has collected over a million views so far on Facebook.The slow-motion video shows the eagle flying towards the boat like a total boss, grabbing a salmon kept on it with its claws and flying away.According to Global News , Mr Phillips was fishing for halibut and was using the salmon as bait."As we were sitting there cutting pieces of salmon... I noticed there were a few eagles flying around," Mr Phillips told CBC News . Next thing he saw was an eagle flying right towards the boat to grab the fish. "I panned over and hit the slow (motion) right as this bird was coming right at us," he added.The video has left many on Facebook impressed. It has also collected over 24,000 shares and more than 4,000 reactions so far."Fantastic! Would have loved to be there," says one Facebook user. "Omg. I cannot believe you captured that! So lucky!" says another.