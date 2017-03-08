Collapse
Hijab For Female Muslim Athletes. Nike Just Did It!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2017 16:20 IST
Sports brand Nike is set to launch the Pro Hijab for female Muslim athletes

New Delhi:  Sports brand Nike has taken a step towards inclusivity. The company launched the Pro Hijab for female Muslim athletes. The Pro Hijab took a year to be developed and was tested by athletes like Zahra Lari, UAE's first Hijab-wearing international figure skater, said Nike in a statement

The Pro Hijab is made of breathable, lightweight, sport-ready fabric that will stay cool and dry. It gives an alternative to the many Muslim athletes who had no option but to wear Hijab in traditional materials. 

The athlete posted photos of herself in the new product
 


Manal Rostom was another athlete who tried on the Hijab. "I still cry looking at this and how far we've come to change the perception of the world about us Arab , covered women as we deal with the struggle of wearing it every day", wrote in a post on Instagram. 
 
 

Feels surreal to be featured in a @voguearabia article. Feels more surreal to be featured as one of the first #Hijabi athletes to get to try this as Nike launches their first ever Nike Pro Hijab Collection launching officially in Winter 2018. I cried when they showed it to me. I cried when I tried it on for the first time. I still cry looking at this and how far we've come to change the perception of the world about us Arab , covered women as we deal with the struggle of wearing it every day. Anyone telling you otherwise would be lying. History being made right there. Nike caters for all Hijabi athletes worldwide to simply Just Do It, in Hijab. So, so proud and honoured to be the face of this campaign as it kicks off worldwide, breaking barriers and paving the way for young Arab girls to show them what they are capable of , regardless of how they look , Or what they wear. Massive thanks to @nikecoachtom and @salbroutine for helping me get to where I am today. It all starts with a spark of an idea. Waiting for someone to believe in you. They believed in me. Massive thanks to @roynasrallah @hindrasheed @julia_lk @rihamers @abdalah001 the rest of my Nike family. #Hijab #NikeProHijab # #Repost @voguearabia with @repostapp Breaking: @nike Pro Hijab is happening. Link in bio. vogue.me

A post shared by Manal A Rostom (@manirostom) on


 


People on Twitter had mixed reactions to the idea
 
 
 
 

The Pro Hijab is likely to hit markets early 2018. 

Muslim consumers are estimated to spend about $327 billion on clothing by 2020, according to a 2016 report by Thomson Reuters. Many brands have now made a beeline for Arabic countries to tap the lucrative market. 

The introduction of the product follows an ad campaign last month that featured 5 successful Arabic athletes. The video that went viral asked athletes to rise above the rhetorical question 'what will they say about you' and inspire others to pursue their dreams. 

What do you think about the product? Smart business move or a step to include everyone? Let us know in the comments below.

