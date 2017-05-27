A Dad's Heartfelt Letter To Ariana Grande Post Manchester Attack Is Viral

In the heartfelt letter, Mr Millsaps tells the singer that she has been a part of their family for years and offers her some advice. "Since you are a part of our family and after reading a tweet you posted on the Twitter the other night; I'm afraid I need to set you straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters," he says on Twitter.
Referring to a tweet in which the singer wrote "i am so so sorry," Mr Millsaps tells Ariana she has nothing to apologise for. He also tells her to take some time off. "When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your... um... whose daughters love your music SING AGAIN," he says on Twitter.
An open letter to @ArianaGrande#ManchesterBombing#ManchesterStrong#arianastaystrong#ArianaGrandeConcert#love#hope#peace#songpic.twitter.com/Sx7IPj3UIe- Patrick Millsaps (@PatrickMillsaps) May 24, 2017
The letter has won a lot of love on Twitter. "We really need more people like you in this world!! You have made more than Ari smile! We all needed to read this for sure! Thank you," says one Twitter user on the letter. "That Sir is the most incredibly powerful profound thing anyone has said throughout this whole affair. Nice to see a healthy dose of sense," says another. "God bless you sir! You're girls are so lucky to be blessed with so much love! #SuperDad," another Twitter user says.
Last evening, the 23-year-old singer tweeted that she will be "returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families." Her tweet has since gone viral with over 6.8 lakh 'likes' and more than 3.2 lakh retweets.
May 26, 2017
"I think I speak on behalf of everyone in Manchester when I say you will forever be welcomed back here with open arms Ariana," says one Twitter user on the post. "This is so beautiful I'm crying I love you. Stay strong," says another.
Click for more trending news