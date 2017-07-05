A 7-Year-Old With An 8-Pack Has Captivated The Internet Chen Yi collected six gold medals and a silver one at a recent gymnastics competition

It seems age is just a number for this seven-and-a half-year old gymnast from China. Hangzhou's Chen Yi has managed to capture the Internet's attention thanks to his recent success at a sports event and pictures of his incredibly fit body, quite uncommon for a child his age. According to a Facebook post by People's Daily, China , Chen collected six gold medals and a silver one at a gymnastics competition in Hangzhou. Pictures of the little boy have made the post garner over 25,000 reactions and more than 500 shares within 18 hours.According to the post, Chen has been training in gymnastics at a professional level since he was five. It was apparently his 'bravery and jumping skills' that helped him get selected for gymnastics when he was only in kindergarten.Chen's coach credits hours of strenuous training for the boys 'strong abdominal muscles, a good figure, flexibility, and good motor coordination', reports People's Daily, China.While several people on Facebook are impressed with Chen, some have expressed concern for the seven-year-old.Click for more trending news