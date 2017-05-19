911, What's Your Emergency? Hurry, There's An Iguana In My Toilet

According to Ms Tinsley's post, the woman immediately called 911 for help.
"I opened the door, stuck my hand in. I took a picture with my phone and when I pulled it out, I noticed it wasn't a garden snake. It's something (that's) got legs and it's moving," Gisele Quintero told WPLG Local 10.
When she called 911, she was asked if her situation was an emergency. "I'm like, 'Well, not really, but we'd like to get this removed.'" Ms Quintero told WPLG Local 10.
Help arrived in the form of Lt. Scott Mullin, from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Venom One unit, who found Ms Quintero, her children and her mother waiting for him.
"This is the first time I've ever found an iguana in the toilet," he told Miami Herald.
He put on a pair of gloves and took the iguana out of the toilet. The reptile was eventually sent off to a wildlife rescue center, reports Miami Herald.
