BA Didn't Let Her Use Toilet. 87-Year-Old Spent Hours In Wet Clothes

New Delhi: An 87-year-old woman was humiliated when she was forced to sit in wet clothes on a 13-hour-long flight from Los Angeles to London. Pensioner Kocharik Tsamouzian wanted to use the toilet after boarding the British Airways flight but was stopped from doing so by an attendant as the plane was on the runway waiting to take off. The flight was reportedly held on the runway for 90 minutes.
A steward even physically blocked her in the middle of the aisle as she desperately begged to use the bathroom, reported Daily Star. Unable to go, the woman eventually wet herself and with no spare clothes, she was forced to sit in wet pants during the duration of the flight.
The woman's daughter Aida Behroozi, who came to receive her mother at Heathrow Airport, said her mother arrived in tears. "I was shaking with anger. She asked the air hostess over and over again if she could go to the loo but they kept telling her no because of health and safety reasons", she told Daily Mail.
The elderly woman has now refused to travel with the airline in the future. The company acknowledged the incident that happened on December 22 but is yet to apologise or compensate the woman.
"We have been in touch with our customer after what we understand must have been a very distressing experience," a British Airways spokesman told Telegraph.
"Our highly trained cabin crew always work to make our customers as comfortable as possible, but Civil Aviation Authority safety rules stipulate everyone must remain seated with their seatbelts on after the aircraft has started moving", they said.