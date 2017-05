80 Million Views For This Recipe For Ice. Watch It To Believe It

"Garnished has changed my life forever. From homemade ice to restaurant quality water, all have surpassed my expectations by lightyears. Gone are the days that I accidentally burn my ice instead of freeze it. Not to mention the beautiful garnishes to add that extra pizazz to any dish! I now consider myself a master restaurateur and chef. Thank you, Garnished!" writes a reviewer on Facebook for Garnished - the latest cooking tutorial page to hit the Internet.If the review sounds like a joke, that's because it is.Garnished is a parody cooking page of 'beautifully average recipes and cooking tips' that we've all been waiting for.Whether you're a broke college student or food enthusiast, with Garnished, you can learn how to beautifully plate your restaurant-quality ice and toasted bread like professionals. And of course - finish it up with healthy green garnish.Take a look at their helpful ice cooking tutorial below:The video has 80 million views! Garnished clearly knows something we don't.Even though Granished started posting tutorials only last month in April, the page has already collected over 4 lakh followers with its 'innovative recipes and beautiful dishes.'Are you going to try out their recipes? Let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories