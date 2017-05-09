80 Million Views For This Recipe For Ice. Watch It To Believe It

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Always wanted delicious ice? Watch the video to find out how. New Delhi: "Garnished has changed my life forever. From homemade ice to restaurant quality water, all have surpassed my expectations by lightyears. Gone are the days that I accidentally burn my ice instead of freeze it. Not to mention the beautiful garnishes to add that extra pizazz to any dish! I now consider myself a master restaurateur and chef. Thank you, Garnished!" writes a reviewer on Facebook for



If the review sounds like a joke, that's because it is.



Garnished is a parody cooking page of 'beautifully average recipes and cooking tips' that we've all been waiting for.



Whether you're a broke college student or food enthusiast, with Garnished, you can learn how to beautifully plate your restaurant-quality ice and toasted bread like professionals. And of course - finish it up with healthy green garnish.



Take a look at their helpful ice cooking tutorial below:





The video has 80 million views! Garnished clearly knows something we don't.



Even though Granished started posting tutorials only last month in April, the page has already collected over 4 lakh followers with its 'innovative recipes and beautiful dishes.'



Are you going to try out their recipes? Let us know using the comments section below.



