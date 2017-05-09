80 Million Views For This Recipe For Ice. Watch It To Believe It

If the review sounds like a joke, that's because it is.
Garnished is a parody cooking page of 'beautifully average recipes and cooking tips' that we've all been waiting for.
Whether you're a broke college student or food enthusiast, with Garnished, you can learn how to beautifully plate your restaurant-quality ice and toasted bread like professionals. And of course - finish it up with healthy green garnish.
Take a look at their helpful ice cooking tutorial below:
The video has 80 million views! Garnished clearly knows something we don't.
Even though Granished started posting tutorials only last month in April, the page has already collected over 4 lakh followers with its 'innovative recipes and beautiful dishes.'
Are you going to try out their recipes? Let us know using the comments section below.
