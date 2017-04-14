5 Times Airlines Needed A Really Good PR Manager

It was really the PR blunder of the year.
But airlines aren't new to such bad press. Here is the list of airlines who have made headlines for the wrong reasons
1) This wasn't United's first fiasco of the year. Last month, two teenagers were barred from boarding a United flight by staff as they were wearing leggings. Following backlash on social media, the airline clarified that the girls were travelling on a staff pass, which has a fixed dress code.
2) In December 2016, YouTube star Adam Saleh said he was kicked off a Delta flight because passengers felt uncomfortable that he was speaking in Arabic. The airline confirmed that two passengers were removed from the flight from London to New York after a disturbance in the cabin and over 20 passengers expressed discomfort.
3) In November last year, a passenger found a cockroach in an in-flight-meal on a Chicago-bound Air India flight. The airline apologised for the unwanted ingredient in the food and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the caterer.
4) In 2015, British Airways made not one but two bloopers. First, they lost Sachin Tendulkar's baggage and when the cricket legend angrily tweeted to them complaining about it, they asked the god of cricket his 'full name', something which made the airline a target of Twitterati.
5) British Airways that seems to be a repeat offender with misplacing baggage did the same with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's favourite sarod. The musician was travelling London to Delhi when the airline lost his musical instrument. The airline did trace his sarod a day later.
