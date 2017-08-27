47 Years Later, Couple Reunited With Ring They Lost On Honeymoon In late July this year, Jim Wirth was sweeping the area of Cape Cod with a metal detector when he came across a gold ring.

In late July this year, Jim Wirth was sweeping the area of Cape Cod with a metal detector when he came across a gold ring. "When I first got it out of the sand and rocks, it was very dark in colour and had a green crust," says Mr Wirth to NDTV.



He got it home, cleaned it up and discovered that it was a 1969 college ring from Manhattan College.





"It had a full name inside, Patrick F. O'Hagan," says Mr Wirth.



He decided to do some Google research and found a book, a memoir of a family, named "The Book of Kehls", written by Mr O'Hagan's wife, Christine.



"I knew I had the right person," says Mr Wirth when he came across a chapter in the memoir where Christine talks about falling in love with Patrick O'Hagan at Manhattan College.

Photo Credit: Jim Wirth Mr Wirth then called up the couple and told him he had their ring.

"Oh my God. Oh my God you're kidding, that's what I said to him," says Ms O'Hagan, according to the



The ring, cleaned up, was returned to the couple just a few days later.

Photo Credit: Jim Wirth



