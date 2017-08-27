47 Years Later, Couple Reunited With Ring They Lost On Honeymoon

In late July this year, Jim Wirth was sweeping the area of Cape Cod with a metal detector when he came across a gold ring.

It was a reunion 47 years in the making

About almost half a century ago, in 1970, a Manhattan College graduate was celebrating his honeymoon on a beach in Cape Cod in Massachusetts when his class ring slipped off his finger and was washed away by the sea. It was a gift from his wife, reports the NBC.

In late July this year, Jim Wirth was sweeping the area of Cape Cod with a metal detector when he came across a gold ring.  "When I first got it out of the sand and rocks, it was very dark in colour and had a green crust," says Mr Wirth to NDTV.

He got it home, cleaned it up and discovered that it was a 1969 college ring from Manhattan College.
 
 
 


"It had a full name inside, Patrick F. O'Hagan," says Mr Wirth.

He decided to do some Google research and found a book, a memoir of a family, named "The Book of Kehls", written by Mr O'Hagan's wife, Christine.

"I knew I had the right person," says Mr Wirth when he came across a chapter in the memoir where Christine talks about falling in love with Patrick O'Hagan at Manhattan College.
 
ring returned jim wirth

Photo Credit: Jim Wirth

Mr Wirth then called up the couple and told him he had their ring.

"Oh my God. Oh my God you're kidding, that's what I said to him," says Ms O'Hagan, according to the NBC. "I always looked for it, it was like a piece of our early years."

The ring, cleaned up, was returned to the couple just a few days later.
 
ring returned jim wirth

Photo Credit: Jim Wirth

It was a reunion 47 years in the making, all thanks to a stranger who tracked down the couple to return their ring.

