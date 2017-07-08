3 Delhi Dogs, Enjoying A Scooter Ride, Are Here To Brighten Up Your Day

65 Shares EMAIL PRINT This unusual sight was captured in Delhi. New Delhi: If there was ever a video that deserved the 'It happens only in India' tag - this is it. An adorable video of a man riding his scooter with a puppy sitting in front, even as two other dogs ride pillion, is currently making people chuckle on social media. 23-year-old Kahaan Baxi, who captured the unusual sight, says it occurred near the intersection of ITO and Vikas Marg in Delhi. The video has left many marvelling at the dogs and their excellent balancing skills.



"We were on our way towards Kalkaji on Tuesday evening, at around 6.15 pm, when we saw this man," says Mr Baxi to NDTV.



His video has been viewed over 28,000 on Facebook times since it was shared on July 4.





It seems, however, that this unidentified man and his pets are quite the regular feature on Delhi roads. On a Facebook group called 'Dogs Day Out', where the



"I see this sardar ji very often. Every morning he drives with his pets from Laxmi nagar flyover towards I.T.O bridge.for last many years (sic)" writes on user.



"It's a very rare sight on the road and I think I have seen him before on NH 24," says another, posting a picture of the dogs with their owner.





While many have commented on the video saying that it's amazing, some have expressed concerns of it being risky.



While one commenter writes that they loved it, another calls it, "Interesting but risky."



If the looks on the dogs' faces is anything to go by, however, they look like they're having a great time.



