$3,000 Designer Bag Reminds Twitter Of Their Kambal Bag At Home

Offbeat | Updated: March 22, 2017 16:28 IST
New Delhi:  With spring already here, you've probably carefully packed away your winter clothes and bedding. After reading this article, however, you may want to bring out your kambals - or the bags you store them in anyway. Why? Wait till you see what European luxury fashion house Balenciaga sent down the runway - a handbag that Twitterati think looks suspiciously like those humble plastic bags we all store our thick winter blankets in. Confused? Scroll down and judge for yourself.
 
 

A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on

 

A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on


The multi-coloured, floral-printed Balenciaga tote bags retail for between $2,000 to $3,500 depending on the size. Described as "blanket-printed," the Italian-made tote bags are made from leather and come with twisted rope handles.

The blanket bags, predictably, sent Twitter into meltdown mode
 
There were those wanted you to know the bags were from a special "Kambal from India" collection (they're not)
 
Others took the opportunity to hone their entrepreneurial skills
 
People couldn't stop showing off their own "blanket bags"
 
No one can have just one
 
This woman had a fair point to make
 
This person turned Internet sleuth
 
This person thought it was time to #BoycottFashion
But this woman proved she was still a slave for fashion
 
To be fair, Balenciaga's artistic director Demna Gvasalia has been reported saying that this line of bags, part of their Spring/Summer 2017 collection, is his take on actual blanket bags.

So, would you invest in a designer "blanket bag?"

