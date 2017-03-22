$3,000 Designer Bag Reminds Twitter Of Their Kambal Bag At Home

A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:50am PST

I swear every Asian household has a bag like this with a blanket in it and Balenciaga are selling it for £2k??? pic.twitter.com/X0SmFVaaLK — ali (@syedazs) March 20, 2017

Guys I'm exhausted by fashion. Is this not the bag we keep blankets in? pic.twitter.com/xaAyIBFL20 — chilli (@soyysaucce) March 20, 2017

I have similar models so if anyone is interested pls dm me it's the special collection "Kambal from India" by Balenciaga for only 2000€ thx https://t.co/nHXUt4wU1m — Gurdip (@Bitter_Sweet_G) March 20, 2017

I must be balling then , didn't know these were Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/0OmY9tmpL1 — Siya Beyile (@SiyaBeyile) March 21, 2017

@syedazs every Asian household will have at least two prepared just in case if we have many guest come & sleepover lol — Nurzuliana Zaries (@Ririey_Zaries) March 22, 2017

@muminahali__@syedazs omg daddi Jaan has a whole cupboard back in the homeland — maryam (@Maryam_ahmedxo) March 21, 2017

@syedazs At least our ones actually come with a blanket. This just has blanket print... — Sheezus (@ak_sheena) March 20, 2017

@soyysaucce Couldn't blv this was real. So I checked their site...the 'tote' was there for almost 4kUSD Ridiculousness! — ACA (@ayayay7777777) March 21, 2017

this is hilariously stupid. but i still kind of love fashion. https://t.co/w4uePuMjNx — Denise Balkissoon (@balkissoon) March 21, 2017

With spring already here, you've probably carefully packed away your winter clothes and bedding. After reading this article, however, you may want to bring out your kambals - or the bags you store them in anyway. Why? Wait till you see what European luxury fashion house Balenciaga sent down the runway - a handbag that Twitterati think looks suspiciously like those humble plastic bags we all store our thick winter blankets in. Confused? Scroll down and judge for yourself.The multi-coloured, floral-printed Balenciaga tote bags retail for between $2,000 to $3,500 depending on the size. Described as "blanket-printed," the Italian-made tote bags are made from leather and come with twisted rope handles.The blanket bags, predictably, sent Twitter into meltdown modeThere were those wanted you to know the bags were from a special "Kambal from India" collection (they're not)Others took the opportunity to hone their entrepreneurial skillsPeople couldn't stop showing off their own "blanket bags"No one can have just oneThis woman had a fair point to makeThis person turned Internet sleuthThis person thought it was time to #BoycottFashionBut this woman proved she was still a slave for fashionTo be fair, Balenciaga's artistic director Demna Gvasalia has been reported saying that this line of bags, part of their Spring/Summer 2017 collection, is his take on actual blanket bags.So, would you invest in a designer "blanket bag?"