15 Tweets That Will Make Everyone Preparing For Board Exams Go 'So True'

1. There's the pre-exam preparation
i deal with my personal problems the same way i revise for exams- GCSE Problems (@GCSEProbIems) March 17, 2017
i don't
2. Which often involves tears
how to prepare for exams:- Sarcasm (@TheFunnyTeens) March 16, 2017
cry
3. Right from the moment you start studying
Night before exam
Me: kitna padha?
Friend: arre dude, I'm still in my mother's womb. Not even started breathing yet.- Sir Lundry (@SirLundry) October 26, 2016
4. To waking up on the morning of the exam
Waking up on exam morning like pic.twitter.com/SyZxL2grAU- Exam Problems (@ExamProblems) March 18, 2017
5. That moment when...
The rest of the class when you ask for an extra sheet in the exam. pic.twitter.com/SeBVxP58Eu- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 17, 2017
6. Every 'sciencee' will understand
#indianjoke#boardexams#india@Being_Humor@bewakoof@shaktiman23@TheDesiStuffpic.twitter.com/Vws8hY4SZG- Santshree (@santshreesinha) March 18, 2017
7. The board exams version of 'when life hands you lemons...'
when life throws challenges at u...just throw ur physics book at it..it will run away!!! #boardexams- varshini (@varsh_tweets) March 18, 2017
8. When praying is all you can do
Assignments, lab reports, exams Lord take the wheel in fact take the whole vehicle- Queen T (@TracyLomboto) March 17, 2017
9. Because this happens
Me while reading course book:- Demon inside (@AliArsalan19) June 9, 2016
Itne easy topics yeh to sb class main he prepare ho gaye the
While attempting exam:
Yeh kya story hai?
10. From Dreaded maths exams
kill yourself & maths exam has the same amount of syllables, coincidence?? i think tf not- trill mil (@milantwray) March 15, 2017
11. To dreaded history exams too
A student who changes the course of history is probably taking an exam.- Uhoh It's Dad! (@DigBeingADad) March 18, 2017
12. Not to forget chemistry
Me : I got this chemistry exam I'm prepared and I studied hard- bekah (@Rebekahjoyce14) March 17, 2017
*gets exam*
Me: pic.twitter.com/MaEQNJLQci
13. The important question
@SarcasmHubb- Gaurav Kumar (@mastergaurav50) March 17, 2017
**After Every Maths Exam**
Friend: bhai kitne aaenge ?
Me : bhai , steps ke marks to milenge na?
14. This even more important question
Life milti he ek Baar,- sabiii (@Sabi_Saeed) March 1, 2017
Maut Aati he ek baar,
Pyaar hota he ek baar,
Jab sab kuch hota he ek Baar toh Exam kyun Aa jaata hai baar baar.
15. And this picture gets it right
Me after seeing every exam results pic.twitter.com/xTcxLZEPu2- (@XiaoyuIRL) January 21, 2017
