15 Tweets That Will Make Everyone Preparing For Board Exams Go 'So True'

Every Indian student knows the feelings of dread and dismay that the words 'board exams' elicit. Whether it's the race to finish your exam or the heartbreaking moment when you see your friend ask for an extra sheet of paper, there are some things that every student will relate to. Well, as you prepare for your board exams, we want you to leave the stress behind and laugh a little. These hilarious tweets about exams are sure to lighten your mood, so have a look:1. There's the pre-exam preparation2. Which often involves tears3. Right from the moment you start studying4. To waking up on the morning of the exam5. That moment when...6. Every 'sciencee' will understand7. The board exams version of 'when life hands you lemons...'8. When praying is all you can do9. Because this happens10. From Dreaded maths exams11. To dreaded history exams too12. Not to forget chemistry13. The important question14. This even more important question15. And this picture gets it rightHow many of these could you relate to? Do let us know using the comments section below.