15 Tweets That Will Make Everyone Preparing For Board Exams Go 'So True'

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2017 12:17 IST
57 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
15 Tweets That Will Make Everyone Preparing For Board Exams Go 'So True'

Every Indian student will relate to these hilarious tweets

New Delhi:  Every Indian student knows the feelings of dread and dismay that the words 'board exams' elicit. Whether it's the race to finish your exam or the heartbreaking moment when you see your friend ask for an extra sheet of paper, there are some things that every student will relate to. Well, as you prepare for your board exams, we want you to leave the stress behind and laugh a little. These hilarious tweets about exams are sure to lighten your mood, so have a look:

1. There's the pre-exam preparation
 
2. Which often involves tears
 
3. Right from the moment you start studying
 
4. To waking up on the morning of the exam
 
5. That moment when...
 
6. Every 'sciencee' will understand
 
7. The board exams version of 'when life hands you lemons...'
 
8. When praying is all you can do
 
9. Because this happens
 
10. From Dreaded maths exams
 
11. To dreaded history exams too
 
12. Not to forget chemistry
 
13. The important question
 
14. This even more important question
 
15. And this picture gets it right
 
How many of these could you relate to? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Trending

Share this story on

57 Shares
ALSO READCongress' Organisational Structure No Match For That Of BJP-RSS: P Chidambaram
board examsfunny tweets examsIndian studentsfunny tweets

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrapped

................................ Advertisement ................................