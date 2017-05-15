101-Year-Old Great-Grandpa Skydives His Way Into Record Books The British war veteran broke the record at the age of 101 years, 38 days. The last skydiving record was held by a Canadian at the age of 101 years, 3 days

There's a new entrant in the record books and he's 101 years old. Verdun Hayes, a British war veteran, broke the record for being the oldest tandem skydiver in the world. The great-grandfather jumped out of a plane from the height of 15,000 feet with 10 of his family members at an airfield in Devon, UK. The youngest skydiver being his 16-year-old great-grandson Stanley."Oh, absolutely over the moon, absolutely," the centenarian said after completing the jump with an instructor.Mr Hayes said he had wanted to try skydiving since the age of 90 but was talked out of it by his late wife, The Guardian reportedAnd if you thought the particular record barely had any challengers, you're wrong. The record was previously held by a Canadian man who skydived at the age of 101 years and 3 days. Mr Hayes beat his record as he skydived at 101 years and 38 days.Last year, on his 100th birthday, the World War II veteran became the oldest skydiver in the UK after his first jump.The war veteran completed the skydive to raise money for the British armed forces. His aim was to raise 1,000 pounds and he has already achieved the target "We are very proud of Verdun's achievements and his family's support for the Royal British Legion and the money raised recognises the service and sacrifice made across all generations of the British Armed Forces," said a Royal British Legion spokesman Click for more trending stories