100-Year-Old Fruitcake Found In Antarctica Looks Good Enough To Eat

Although its tin appeared to be in poor condition, the fruitcake itself 'looked and smelt (almost) edible.'
"...finding such a perfectly preserved fruitcake in amongst the last handful of unidentified and severely corroded tins was quite a surprise. It's an ideal high-energy food for Antarctic conditions, and is still a favourite item on modern trips to the Ice," said Programme Manager-Artefacts Lizzie Meek.
"Living and working in Antarctica tends to lead to a craving for high-fat, high-sugar food, and fruitcake fits the bill nicely, not to mention going very well with a cup of tea," said Ms Meek in a statement to the National Geographic.
