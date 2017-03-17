10 Times Indian Politicians Killed It On Twitter

Congratulations @BJP4India on the landslide win in UP. The pair of PM @narendramodi & @AmitShah went past 300-mark like a #TracerBullet— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 16, 2017
Thank you. UP polls did not quite go down to the wire. But, at the end of the day democracy is indeed the real winner! :) https://t.co/suoTqZtXit— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2017
Here's a compilation of some of the most memorable moments by Indian politicians - all in 140 characters!
1. When he gave his nod to a funny joke by a follower.
One of my follower casually asked me: Do you work for @narendramodi ?— Ajeet Singh (@Ajeetvijaysingh) March 14, 2017
I smiled and said: No dear, he works for me..#IAmNewIndia
Absolutely. Happy to be the Pradhan Sevak for each and every Indian. https://t.co/BEreA1GNVJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2017
2. When Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Indian Railways came to the rescue of people in distress... more than once.
@sureshpprabhu@RailMinIndia sir plz arrange food for school students in train 12370(B-1) bcoz of 7 hours delayed, route diverted,No Pantry— Amit K Narnoli (@ANarnoli) December 7, 2015
@ANarnoli we have informed divisional authority, at Varanasi they will arrange, give ur Mobile no.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 7, 2015
@ANarnoli@RailMinIndia@sureshpprabhu@drmmgs@GM_NRly school children served meal and water at Bsb. pic.twitter.com/uSeeutEpou— Anil kumar Lahoti (@drmlko25) December 7, 2015
@sureshpprabhu@RailMinIndia need medical attention..One of the child 6yrs old fell off upper seat..cut back of the head— Bibhutti Shrivastava (@goneinseconds) March 31, 2016
@goneinseconds Matter forwarded to the concerned official @Drmfzr required medical help as train reaching LDH Stn.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 31, 2016
@DRMJodhpurNWR@GMNWRailway@RailMinIndia— Pankaj Jain (@pankajjain86) November 28, 2015
Cn d train 16587 to stop at merta road for 10 mins than usual 3 mins tom mng?cn I get wheelchair?
@pankajjain86@DRMJodhpurNWR@GMNWRailway@dr_asr@sureshpprabhu Concerned official has been informed, some one will attend you.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 28, 2015
3. When Sushma Swaraj reminded a person that her expertise is in matters relating to foreign affairs.
Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress. https://t.co/cpC5cWBPcz— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 13, 2016
4. When she played cupid to a man who went on his honeymoon alone because his wife lost her passport.
This is how I am travelling with my wife as of now. @SushmaSwaraj@MEAIndia@MEAQuerypic.twitter.com/igeSwcfWkZ— Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) August 8, 2016
@SushmaSwaraj Plz see if you can help her get a new passport atleast she can join us for the later trip. 2/2 @MEAQuery@passportsevamea— Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) August 8, 2016
5. When Omar Abdullah told political parties to forget 2019 but prepare for 2024 elections instead.
At this rate we might as well forget 2019 & start planning/hoping for 2024.— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) March 11, 2017
6. When Smriti Irani shut down a minister from Bihar because he addressed her as 'Dear'
@AshokChoudhaary mahilaon ko 'dear' keh ke kab se sambodhit karne lage Ashokji ?— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016
7. When Lalu Prasad Yadav used some good ol' sense of humour to respond to Sushil Kumar Modi's jibe.
March 11, 2017
8. When Shashi Tharoor made an interesting analogy on demonetisation.
November 22, 2016
9. When Akhilesh Yadav took a break from the family infighting and posed for a photo.
With the great Indian wrestler Khali. pic.twitter.com/MpvZtCP8a0— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 24, 2016
10. And lastly, when Arvind Kejriwal referred to his famous muffler to declare - winter is here.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2016
Move over B-town, when it comes to setting internet on fire, Indians politicians are the real celebs.