10 Times Indian Politicians Killed It On Twitter

If you follow Indian politicians on Twitter, this one's for you. Our netas have taken to taken to the micro-blogging site like fish to water. They humour us with their wit, impress us with their generosity and sometimes even surprise us with their point-blank views. When it comes to being savvy with social media, PM Modi is the clear winner. Responding to a congratulatory tweet by former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri, PM Modi made use of phrases you often hear during cricket matches. Referring to Ravi Shastri's frequently used 'cricket is the real winner', PM Modi said 'democracy is the real winner'.1. When he gave his nod to a funny joke by a follower.2. When Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Indian Railways came to the rescue of people in distress... more than once.3. When Sushma Swaraj reminded a person that her expertise is in matters relating to foreign affairs.4. When she played cupid to a man who went on his honeymoon alone because his wife lost her passport.5. When Omar Abdullah told political parties to forget 2019 but prepare for 2024 elections instead.6. When Smriti Irani shut down a minister from Bihar because he addressed her as 'Dear'7. When Lalu Prasad Yadav used some good ol' sense of humour to respond to Sushil Kumar Modi's jibe.8. When Shashi Tharoor made an interesting analogy on demonetisation.9. When Akhilesh Yadav took a break from the family infighting and posed for a photo.10. And lastly, when Arvind Kejriwal referred to his famous muffler to declare - winter is here.Move over B-town, when it comes to setting internet on fire, Indians politicians are the real celebs.