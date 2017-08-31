10 Incredible Pics From Spain's Tomatina Festival

The tomato throwing festival, La Tomatina, made popular in India by Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is billed as "the world's biggest food fight."

Offbeat | | Updated: August 31, 2017 14:17 IST
A reveller covered in tomato pulp takes part in the annual La Tomatina festival in Spain (AFP)

Spain's annual tomato throwing festival, La Tomatina, kicked off in the tiny town of Bunol on Wednesday. The iconic fiesta -- which celebrates its 72nd anniversary and is billed as "the world's biggest food fight" -- has become a major draw for foreigners. Many in India know the messy festival from Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

See 10 incredible pictures from the La Tomatina festival in Spain:
 
tomatina festival afp 5

Photo Credit: AFP

Some 160 tonnes of ripe tomatoes were offloaded from trucks into a crowd of 22,000 people, about two-thirds of them foreigners.
 
tomatina festival afp 2

Photo Credit: AFP

 
tomatina festival afp 3

Photo Credit: AFP

Revellers, many wearing just bathing suits and goggles, bent down to pick up tomatoes from the ground to throw while others lay in the pulp.
 
tomatina festival afp 4

Photo Credit: AFP

The Tomatina started in 1945 when locals brawling in the street at a folk festival grabbed tomatoes from a greengrocer's stall and let loose.
 
tomatina festival afp 1

Photo Credit: AFP

​Then in 2002, Spain's tourism secretary named the Tomatina a "festivity of international tourist interest" because of its popularity.
 
tomatina festival afp 6

Photo Credit: AFP

tomatina festival afp 8

Photo Credit: AFP

​The Spanish town of Bunol, home to around 10,000 people, has since 2013 charged non-residents a participation fee to control the growing crowds who flock to the event.
 
tomatina festival afp 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Of course, cleaning up the tomato pulp is no easy task.
 
tomatina festival afp 9

Photo Credit: AFP

tomatina festival afp 10

Photo Credit: AFP

The Tomatina has inspired similar celebrations in Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile and the United States.

(With inputs from AFP)

Trending

