Woman Sets Herself Ablaze In Greater Noida

A married woman today committed suicide by pouring kerosene oil and setting herself ablaze in Jewar Nagar here, police said.DSP Dilip Singh said, "Renu had poured kerosene over before setting herself on fire".She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.Her husband Pramod had beaten a truck driver last night and was in police custody at the time of incident.Reportedly, the couple used to fight regularly and the victim was under stress. The woman's relatives have alleged that her in-laws used to torture her over dowry.In another case, a case was registered in connection with death of a woman over dowry at Sector 39 police station.Deceased Laxmi's father Suresh Kumar today registered a case against her husband and in-laws, alleging that she was pushed from the third floor of a building at Chhalera on May 12. She was pregnant.At Morna village in Noida, a 17-year-old girl Manish, accidentally fell from second floor of a building. She was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.At Sector 20 police station, a woman identified as Meena Devi has registered a case against a security agency owner, alleging that her husband was killed by him over a salary dispute in 2015.In her complaint, she has also stated that her husband's body was thrown at another factory by the accused. An FIR has been lodged on a court order.