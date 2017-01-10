Woman Allegedly Kills 15-Year-Old Son With Help Of Lover In Noida

A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her 15-year-old son, who had seen them in a compromising position, police said on Monday.Jeetu alias Jitendra, a resident of Mathura, was having an illicit affair with the woman - his neighbour, they said.On January 2, Jeetu straguled the boy to death in Sector 96 and hid his body behind bushes, ASP Gaurav Grover said.On Sunday night, the police recovered the body of the boy. The plan to kill the boy was hatched by the two, police said.According to police, he used to accompany the boy's father to the police station to avoid any suspicion by authorities.Inspector Amar Nath Yadav said Jitu told the police that he had an having an illicit relationship with the woman and the boy had seen them in a compromising position.Inspector Yadav said Jeetu killed the boy because he had threatened to tell his father.