Watch: Not Cars, This Time 2 Horses Caught Racing On Noida Expressway

The police on Wednesday said that they have arrested two persons for their involvement in the horse racing episode that took place in the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday.Five persons had been identified through CCTV footage and the video, police said. The accused have been booked for rash driving and riding on a public way and under provisions of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, they said.In the two-minute video, two horse riders can be seen trying to overtake each other, while a few bikers are seen cheering the racers. The bikers are suspected to be gamblers, news agency ANI said. The video has been widely shared on social media.Traffic Inspector Layak Singh said the incident occurred around 7.30 am on Sunday (July 9).Entry of animals is prohibited on the expressway.This not the first such incident on the expressway. Videos of bikers participating in races on the 24.53 km expressway have been widely shared on social media in the past too.News agency Press Trust of India reported that the expressway is monitored round-the-clock by a team of 12 people stationed at the control room. How the horse racing incident went unnoticed is matter of investigation, the police said.(with inputs from PTI)