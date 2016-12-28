Trader Robbed Of Jewellery, Cash On Yamuna Expressway

A trader was robbed of jewellery and cash totalling around Rs 10 lakh by unidentified persons on Yamuna Expressway, police said on Tuesday.In his complaint, Ram Prasad said he was robbed of jewellery and cash on Yamuna Expressway while returning to Delhi from Kanpur late on Sunday night. He had dialed toll free number 100 to get police assistance but could not contact the control room, SP (Rural) Sujata Singh said."Based on the complaint, a case of robbery has been lodged at Jewar Police Station and police are conducting raids to nab the accused," the police officer said.Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO Arunvir Singh has written to Yamuna Expressway management directing it to make security arrangements on the road for commuters.