Sushma Swaraj Speaks To Yogi Adityanath After Mob Attacks Nigerian Students In UP's Greater Noida

I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. /1 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 28, 2017

He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident. /2 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 28, 2017

I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida. - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 27, 2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised a "fair and impartial" investigation into a mob attack on several African students in Greater Noida, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said this morning. The police said hundreds of local residents were marching on Monday in protest against the death of a Class 12 student, when some of them suddenly turned violent, attacking Nigerian students shopping in the area and even two people in a car.The attackers alleged that the student, Manish Khari, was drugged by Africans who live in the area. Manish died of a cardiac arrest after a suspected drug overdose on Saturday. He had been missing for a day. The police initially detained five Nigerians for questioning, but later released them. Local residents have accused several Nigerians living in the area of being a bad influence due to drugs.The police said they used batons to control the mob that attacked the Africans last evening. Three Nigerians were admitted in a nearby hospital with injuries. Seven local residents have been arrested.This morning Ms Swaraj tweeted saying she has spoken to Chief Minister Adityanath about the incident.Ms Swaraj had tweeted late on Monday evening that she has sought a report from the UP government.The police have identified and traced 54 locals who were part of the mob that beat up the Nigerians. The Greater Noida police said they have video-graphed the attackers and will initiate legal action against them. Senior cop Sujata Singh also said she expected to make more arrests. "We have arrested six or seven people from the spot. There are more. We will arrest them and put behind bars," Ms Singh said.Security has been strengthened in areas where the Africans, mostly students in Greater Noida's universities, live.There have been several attacks on Africans in and around Delhi, most recently in the capital's Vasant Kunj area, where a Congolese man was stoned to death last week. Last year, some Nigerians were beaten up in Delhi's Chhatarpur.