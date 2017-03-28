Protests, FIR Against Chinese National Who Allegedly Tore Indian Flag

Amid high drama outside the office of Chinese mobile phone company Oppo in Noida, a First Information Report(FIR) was lodged today against a company official who allegedly tore the national flag and threw it into a dustbin.Police registered a case for showing disrespect to the national flag, based on a complaint filed by the company employees against the Chinese national who is a production manager in the company.Gaurav Grover, Circle Officer, Noida told IANS that the incident took place on Monday when the Chinese official allegedly tore off the national flag pasted on a wall of the company's Noida Sector 63 office and threw it into a dustbin.The flag was put up on the wall on January 26, when the company celebrated Republic Day.Mr Grover said the employees of the company were already sore over their grievances not being addressed by the executives.After the act involving the national flag, hundreds of people, along with the employees, protested outside the office.The situation turned volatile and several police personnel were deployed at the office to control the crowd. The protesters demanded the arrest of the Chinese official.They also raised issues related to the labour laws being violated by the company. The area was cleared after senior officers of the district administration intervened.Senior officials, including District Magistrate NP Singh and Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Yadav as well as the Labour Commissioner held a meeting with the executives from Oppo.It was decided that the company would constitute a committee to probe the matter and address the demands of the employees.