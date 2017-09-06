Police Issues Safety Tips To Parents Against Blue Whale

The Noida police today advised parents to monitor their child's social media accounts and make them aware about Internet safety to protect them from malicious activities like the Blue Whale challenge.The Blue Whale game has exposed the vulnerability of children as online games may prove disastrous for them if the parents do not keep a tab on their Internet surfing, PK Upadhyay, district-inspector of schools, said."Parents should have access to their child's computer and mobile phone to regularly track the sites being surfed by them. There is also a need to monitor their social media accounts on WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter," said Mr Upadhay."Parents should check their call logs, messages and search history. Spy software can also be installed on their devices to track their activity," Mr Upadhay added.He also urged them to restrict their ward's online surfing to educational and other appropriate sites. Cautioning them to be alert, he advised paying attention to any change in the child's behaviour.The parents should spend more time with their children everyday to provide guidance, he added.