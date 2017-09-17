Noida Schools Told To Implement Safety Norms By September 30

District authorities have directed schools here to implement the safety guidelines issued by the CBSE by September 30.Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said that a verification drive would be launched after that date and action would be taken against the schools if the guidelines were found to have been improperly implemented.The directions came after the killing of a seven-year-old boy at a Gurgaon school and the rape of a five-year-old girl at a school in Delhi, incidents which sparked national outrage.Following the incidents, the CBSE had issued new security-related guidelines to schools while putting the onus on them for safety of students on their premises.Mr Singh was speaking at a meeting with officials from various schools here. He also directed them to send their staff for a training session tomorrow.The DM said that a police verification drive of all school staff has also been planned. School managements were told to submit online employee verification forms to the district inspector of schools, who would forward it to the police for verification.Mr Singh also directed the schools to appoint a vigilance officer, a medical officer and a safety officer by September 30.Besides these steps, Mr Singh stressed that all schools should have CCTV surveillance systems which should be operational round the clock.