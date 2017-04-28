Noida Home Owners Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Demand Action Against Builders

Home buyers associations of Noida and Greater Noida met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday and sought action against builders for allegedly harassing them by not delivering projects on time and charging extra money. The two associations, NEFOMA and NEFOWA, demanded that the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA), which was passed last year by Parliament, should be implemented in the state on priority."We met UP chief minister to raise our various concerns like significant delay in possession, builders charging extra from buyers in the name of cost escalation, late payment and increased farmers' compensation," president of the Noida Estate Flat Owners Main Association Annu Khan said."We have also submitted list of 27 builders, which are harassing home buyers the most," he said. Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) chief Abhishek Kumar was also present in the meeting.The NEFOMA complained that the authorities in Noida and Greater Noida are not providing any relief to buyers and rather helping builders, it said in a statement."We have requested them to implement the RERA on priority so that it can stop the unlawful work from the builders and buyers can get relief," Mr Khan said.The two associations requested the state government to take up this matter seriously and take action against the builders who are harassing the buyers."The RERA (same draft of central government) should be implemented in Uttar Pradesh and it should apply on those projects also which are in process."Builders are applying for tower wise completion certificate to escape from this bill. With the help of authority they are getting this and forcing buyers to get possession of their flats," the NEFOMA said.The real estate market is facing a multi-year slowdown that has led to huge delay in deliveries of housing projects of up to seven years, forcing home buyers to stage protests and file legal cases against builders.