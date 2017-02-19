Green Panel Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Noida-Based Water Bottling Unit

The National Green Tribunal has imposed an environment compensation of Rs 10 lakhs on a Noida-based water bottling unit for extracting groundwater without requisite permission since 2009.A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim also ordered a joint inspection of Beltek Canadian Water Ltd by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to ascertain the exact number of tube-wells installed at the unit and the quantity of water extracted by the firm.The green panel directed the inspection team to specify the quantity of the water extracted, the nature of pollutants discharged from the factory and whether the area is over-exploited.The team should also find out whether the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) had given permission to the unit, it said."Considering the allegation and with certain aspects not in dispute that they are utilising the groundwater since 2009, we direct the industry to deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakhs with the CGWA.""This will be subject to determination of the amount of environmental compensation, if any, on final adjudication. The amount shall be deposited within a period of one week. Upon such deposit the inspection shall be conducted," the bench said.The tribunal, which stopped short of ordering closure of the unit, passed the order after perusing an inspection report filed by the CGWA which said that the plant has been extracting water without installation of meter.The order came on the plea filed by Delhi resident Shailesh Singh, through advocate Sudeep Dey, alleging that the unit located in Bisrakh block of Gautam Buddh Nagar district was extracting groundwater through borewells installed in the factory premises without requisite permission from the CGWA.