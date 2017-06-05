Ankit Chauhan Murder: 2 More Arrested, Ammunition Seized In Noida

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested two members of a gang for their alleged role in the murder of techie Ankit Chauhan in 2015 in Noida, taking the number of those arrested in the case to four.Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force held Satpal and Pavan Sharma, members of the Anil Dujana gang. The duo is involved in a number of loot and murder cases, Western Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Superintendent of Police Rajeev Narayan Mishra said.Two pistols and two cars were also seized from their possession, he said.The Special Task Force and CBI had on Friday arrested two persons from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi and Ghaziabad in connection with the case.Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Inspector General Amitabh Yash had said the culprits wanted to loot Ankit's car but could not do so as a crowd had gathered on hearing the gun shot. 27-year-old software engineer Ankit was shot dead on April 13, 2015.In another case, the Noida police arrested seven persons from Thana Phase 3 yesterday for allegedly looting people by offering them lift.A luxury car, two motorcycles and 12 mobile phones were seized from their possession, police said.