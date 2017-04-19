6 Dead In Noida Factory Fire

At least six people were killed and six others injured in a massive fire at an electronics factory here on Wednesday, police said adding that several persons were missing in the incident.Ten fire tenders and hydraulic cranes were pressed into service to control the inferno at the factory of Excel Greenwich company in sector 11 of the industrial township, adjacent to the national capital.Six badly-charred bodies have been recovered from the remains of the factory, an official told IANS.Police suspect that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire and the flames rapidly spread to all the four floors in the building, leaving many with no chance to escape.At the time of the incident, there were more than three dozen people working inside the factory. Among the dead were five men and one woman. Many people, including the HR manager of the company, remained missing, an official said.Some of the injured, who leaped out of the building in a bid to escape the flames, sustained serious injuries, with several admitted to nearby medical facilities with multiple fractures and serious spinal injuries.