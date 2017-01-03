5 Liquor Smugglers Arrested In Noida

Five persons were arrested from three separate places for allegedly smuggling liquor in the district and 111 cartons of smuggled liquor were seized from them, police said on Monday.Two liquor smugglers, Rajesh and Shankar, were arrested last night from Jewar area in the district and 97 cartons of smuggled liquor were recovered from their tempo. They used to smuggle Haryana made liquor in the area.Dankaur police has arrested Kuldeep and Suresh from Makanpur Bangar village here and seized 14 cartons of smuggled liquor from them.While another smuggler Subhash was arrested from Mandi Shyam Nagar with 48 quarter bottles of liquor, police said.