Trio On Way To Give 75 Lakh To Naxals Arrested, Cash Seized

Three Tendu leaves contractors (leaves which are used in making beedis) were arrested when they were allegedly on their way to hand over cash to Naxals in Gadchiroli district and Rs 1.76 crore seized, the police said.The three were travelling in a car when they were intercepted last night."The C-60 squad of the Gadchiroli Police, while returning from an anti-Naxal combing operation intercepted a car, which did not have a number plate, at 1.30 am at Allapali region of Gadchiroli," a release issued by the Gadchiroli Police said.The police grew suspicious after talking to the car's occupants and requested the Aheri Police station to send an additional force. During a search of the vehicle, the police found Rs 75 lakh in cash and Naxal literature.Thereafter, the police arrested Pahadia Tulsiram Tampla, 35, Ravi Malya Tankam, 45 and Nagraj Samya Putta, 37.During their interrogation, it came to light that the accused were contractors of Tendu leaves, which are used in making beedis, they said.The accused said the cash they were carrying was meant to be given to Naxals, they claimed.Based on information given by the accused, the police carried out an operation tonight and Rs 1.01 crore was seized by them from Botlacheru village, Gadchiroli Police PRO Office said."All the accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and were produced in court today which remanded them to police custody till May 28," they said.Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aheri Gajanan Tompe is investigating the matter.