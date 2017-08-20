Sexually Assaulted Teenage Girl Sets Herself On Fire, Dies

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two accused who had also filmed the act to blackmail her.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: August 20, 2017 06:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sexually Assaulted Teenage Girl Sets Herself On Fire, Dies

According to officials, the girl allegedly set herself ablaze on Thursday and died on Saturday. (File)

Muzaffarnagar:  A 16-year-old girl, who set herself on fire after allegedly being sexually assaulted by two persons in Shamli district, died in a hospital on Saturday, following which one of the accused has been arrested, police said.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two accused who had also filmed the act to blackmail her.

Following a complaint they were booked by the police, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

The girl allegedly set herself ablaze on Thursday and was admitted to hospital, where she died on Saturday, the officer said.

One of the accused has been arrested while the other is still absconding, he said. 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READPrabhas' Saaho: After Shraddha Kapoor, This Is The Latest Actor To Join The Cast
Shamli districtSexual assaultGirl sets herself on fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................