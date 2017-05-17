Missing Delhi-Based Chartered Accountant Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train

A Delhi-based chartered accountant, who had been missing for the past four days, allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train near Rashu Vihar railway crossing in Muzaffarnagar, police said today.The man, identified as Ankit Ahluwalia, 30, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, took the extreme step yesterday, Civil Lines SHO Girish Chand Sharma said.The reason behind Mr Ahluwalia committing suicide was not known immediately, he added.The victim's family has said that he had left for Dehradun four days ago.The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, Mr Sharma said.