Missing Delhi-Based Chartered Accountant Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train

The reason behind Ankit Ahluwalia committing suicide was not known immediately.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: May 17, 2017 15:41 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Missing Delhi-Based Chartered Accountant Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train

A Delhi-based chartered accountant, who had been missing for past four days, allegedly committed suicide

Muzaffarnagar:  A Delhi-based chartered accountant, who had been missing for the past four days, allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train near Rashu Vihar railway crossing in Muzaffarnagar, police said today.

The man, identified as Ankit Ahluwalia, 30, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, took the extreme step yesterday, Civil Lines SHO Girish Chand Sharma said.

The reason behind Mr Ahluwalia committing suicide was not known immediately, he added.

The victim's family has said that he had left for Dehradun four days ago.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, Mr Sharma said.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READAmarinder Singh's Relationship With Pakistani Journalist Hurt His Family
Delhi suicideMuzaffarnagar suicideChartered AccountantDelhi Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3HTC U11

................................ Advertisement ................................