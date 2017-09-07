Eyewitness In Murder Case Killed In Uttar Pradesh

A case has been registered against five people and all the accused have been arrested, police said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: September 07, 2017 15:56 IST
The incident happened in Shamli's Chosana village under Jhinjhana Police Station

Muzaffarnagar:  A 26-year-old woman, an eyewitness to her sister's murder, was killed after her throat was allegedly slit in a village in Shamli district, police said today.

The incident happened in Chosana village under Jhinjhana Police Station yesterday, SHO Bhagat Singh said.

A case has been registered against five people and all the accused have been arrested, Mr Singh said.

According to an FIR, five men attacked Ms Fatima and her mother, he said. Her mother, Shamsi, was seriously injured in the attack.

In June, Ms Fatima's brother-in-law allegedly killed his wife and two children by driving the car they were travelling in into a canal. Ms Fatima was also in the car. However, Ms Fatima and her brother-in-law managed to escape.

Her brother-in-law, who is in jail, had been trying to force her to withdraw the case against him but she had refused, police said.

